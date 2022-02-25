“I’m like, Dame, you got to give this kid a chance” - Phil Beckner on convincing Damian Lillard to let Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji workout with him

The Kansas Jayhawks have continued to impress throughout the 2021-22 NCAA season and senior wing Ochai Agbaji has consistently been one of the team's top players. It hasn't been the easiest path for Agbaji to become one of college basketball's top stars, but the 6'5" wing is quickly becoming a hot commodity in the eyes of NBA scouts around the league.

Agbaji came to Kansas as a young talent with some intriguing upside. It wasn't until later in which the versatile wing realized he needed to make some changes in his life to reach his potential. In an article by CJ Moore of The Athletic, the former shared a story about the special relationship between NBA trainer Phil Beckner and Agbaji.

The two didn't always see eye-to-eye, but eventually Beckner gave Agbaji the opportunity to see how some of the greats trained, including Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard. Throughout the story, Beckner shares that Lillard, who is a master of his craft, was concerned about working out with a young prospect.

“If you’re going to work with him, you’ve got to be about it,” Beckner says. “I’m like, Dame, you got to give this kid a chance. I’m telling you, he’s working really, really hard. He’s like Phil, he’s not messing up my workout. He’s not getting in the way.”

Kansas Jayhawks wing Ochai Agbaji getting to pick the mind of Damian Lillard

Throughout the rest of the sensational piece by Moore, a number of fascinating interractions between Agbaji and Lillard were shared, including the first couple of opportunities in which the Kansas Jayhawks wing got to work alongside Lillard.

Agbaji is a young talent who is quickly starting to make a name for himself while playing at Kansas. He went on throughout the piece to talk about how in awe the rising star was of watching Lillard train.

The Portland Trail Blazers superstar guard has always been known as a master of his craft, as he's built a reputation for having some grueling workouts when it comes to preparation for the NBA. Agbaji spoke throughout the piece about how nervous he was the first time he stepped on the court.

After watching Lillard warm up, it was finally the young wing's turn to go through the same workout. It didn't take long before Lillard couldn't watch anymore and wanted to give Agbaji some lessons.

"About 20 minutes in, as Agbaji worked on a dribble move, Lillard couldn’t simply watch anymore. Agbaji was too stiff with the ball. Lillard walked over, put his arm around Agbaji and told him: "Breathe. Move. You want to glide here, dance with your feet.”

It's always fascinating to see some of the fine tuning that goes on behind the scenes with young players that have their eyes on the NBA. After impressing throughout his junior season, Ochai Agbaji decided to return to Kansas for another year of development.

So far, it's been a sensational decision as the hard work has continued to pay off and Agbaji is looking like a potential lottery pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Agbaji is currently averaging 20.2 points and 5.2 rebounds this year, while shooting 51.0% from the field and 44.5% from three-point range.

