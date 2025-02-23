"I could cry": UConn fans get emotional as Caroline Ducharme checks into the game after missing 462 days

Redshirt junior Caroline Ducharme checked into the UConn Huskies game against Butler on Saturday for the first time since November 19th, 2023. She was in for the final minutes of the 86-47 win at the Hinkle Fieldhouse, marking 462 days of absence from the competitive environment.

Ducharme played the first four games of the 2023-24 season before head and neck issues forced her to redshirt the season and focus on recovery.

Fans reacted to Caroline Ducharme's entry to the court on X:

"Cannot be overstated how monumental this moment is. @c_ducharme3 , my hat is off. Congratulations! 🙌🙌," a fan wrote.

"I could cry," another fan commented.

"The best surprise ever," another fan wrote.

More fans joined in praising her unsuspected entry:

"Welcome back Caroline it was good to see you out there," a fan commented.

"Welcome back!!! Made my day to see Caroline back on the court!!" another fan wrote.

"YELLED IN MULTIPLE LANGUAGES!!!" another fan commented.

Ducharme finished the contest with a rebound off Riley Makalusky's miss on the hosts' last possession of the game. Paige Bueckers led the Huskies with 23 points and 10 assists on 10 of 16 shooting. Sarah Strong added 16 points and nine rebounds.

Geno Auriemma speaks on Caroline Ducharme's return

Caroline Ducharme focused on recovering even when she was with the team during practice. She gradually increased her engagement from the sidelines in recent months and participated in her first pre-game warm-up drill on Jan. 25.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma reflected on Ducharme's journey, expressing that the program is excited to have her back.

"It's been a long time coming for her, she's been through a lot, finally got cleared and was hoping to get an opportunity," he said. "So I'm glad that we were able to give her that and build on it little by little and see where that takes us.

"But I'm, and I know the players are too, we're pretty excited. She's worked awfully hard to get to this point."

Caroline Ducharme missed significant games early in her college career due to concussions. Her latest injury was triggered by a turbulence incident in 2023 during UConn's trip to the Cayman Islands.

