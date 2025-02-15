IN PICS: UConn's Azzi Fudd shows off cute Valentine's Day gift from "best Cupid" Caroline Ducharme 

UConn guard Azzi Fudd had one of the sweetest Valentine's Day surprises, thanks to her teammate Caroline Ducharme. On Friday, Fudd shared on Instagram an adorable gift she received, calling Ducharme the “best Cupid” and showcasing the thoughtful package that was put together with love.

In the shared photo, a pink heart-shaped box filled with treats and goodies sits on a small table. Among the items are chocolates, protein bars and what appeared to be skincare essentials, creating the perfect combination of snacks and self-care. To top it off, Ducharme added a Valentine’s Day card.

“Always the best Cupid 🥹 Love you so much 💕, Fudd captioned the post.

UConn's Azzi Fudd shows off cute Valentine's Day gift from "best Cupid" Caroline Ducharme - Image source: Instagram/azzi35

Azzi Fudd showed her appreciation for Ducharme’s sweet gesture, highlighting the close bond the two players share. Azzi Fudd and Caroline Ducharme have been teammates at UConn since 2021.

Paige Bueckers praises Azzi Fudd after a dominant performance in UConn’s win over St. John’s

UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers expressed admiration for her teammate Azzi Fudd following No. 7-ranked UConn’s dominant 78-40 victory over St. John’s at Gampel Pavilion on Wednesday night.

Fudd put on a shooting clinic, dropping a career-high 34 points, including eight 3-pointers, to lead the Huskies to their 13th straight Big East win. Bueckers was in awe of her teammate’s electrifying performance.

“It was really fun to watch just as a basketball fan,” Bueckers said. “It almost felt like we were all just watching Azzi have a night. For her to be confident, be aggressive, it’s what we all want from her and what we know is in her.”

Fudd wasted no time making her presence felt, scoring 13 of her 17 first-half points in the opening quarter. Her hot hand continued throughout the game, finishing with an impressive 59% shooting from the field.

However, it was the third quarter where she truly took over, torching St. John’s defense with 17 points in that period alone, including five of her eight total 3-pointers. The performance marked Fudd’s first 30-point game since November 2022, a significant milestone as she continues her return to peak form.

After the game, UConn coach Geno Auriemma emphasized the importance of Fudd’s aggressive approach, acknowledging how her scoring ability changed the game for the Huskies.

“That’s the object in sports, right? To be aggressive, be the aggressor,” Auriemma said. “Having Azzi do that makes the game very, very difficult for the other team.”

Fudd’s ability to take over a game will be important for UConn as the postseason approaches.

