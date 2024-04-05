Bronny James is reportedly entering the transfer portal after a disappointing freshman season at USC. The point guard had anticipated playing one season in college basketball before transitioning to the NBA but didn't have a season to secure that on merit.

While many continue to speculate where he would land if he enters the transfer portal, Jason Whitlock has some advice for the freshman. On his podcast “Fearless with Jason Whitlock,” the analyst urged Bronny James to go to where he can start games regularly (2:10).

“Going to Duke, Ohio State or North Carolina, I think that would be crazy.

"Going to a high mid-major, I think that would (do). I don't think he'd lose any face for doing that. I’d go somewhere where I can be a starter for the next three years, and then roll my dice in the NBA.”

Jason Whitlock believes Bronny James is transferring for basketball reasons

The news of Bronny James entering the transfer portal has led to rumors and speculations on what could be going on behind the scenes.

There's a belief that the move is just some sort of power play for LeBron James, but Whitlock believes that the decision is for basketball reasons.

“I think it is for basketball reasons. I can't dismiss your speculation here; it's good speculation. But my gut says that he's going to transfer down. Money James wants to be on the court.”

“I'd go to Loyola Marymount … Pepperdine, I didn't go to some school in California, right there and play and start and get on the court and get the ball in my hands.”

It's believed that Bronny James would love to remain in California with his family next season. and a mid-major basketball program within the state comes as a good option.

Good chance of getting exposure at a mid-major program

Jason Whitlock believes that Bronny James transferring to a mid-major program wouldn't significantly reduce his exposure. Every program has a good percentage of its games on television, increasing the exposure for the program and its athletes.

“Look at the NCAA Tournament, and see the Kentucky deal and how it doesn't work anymore. And that you might as well just go play anywhere. All the games are televised to some degree.”

Gone are those days when some basketball programs lacked significant exposure. The development in the college basketball landscape has seen a large percentage of games, irrespective of prominence, getting broadcast live on television.