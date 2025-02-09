"I can't defend her anymore": College hoops fans have mixed reactions to JuJu Watkins' inefficient double double despite USC win

JuJu Watkins posted her fifth double-double of the season against Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, posting 17 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in an 84-63 win. However, it was one of the least efficient outings out of her 14 career double-doubles.

Watkins shot just 5 of 21 from the field (1 of 6 from the 3-point line), amounting to just 23.8% shooting. It is her worst shooting display of the season and the second-worst double-double. She shot just 18.8% (6 of 32 shooting) in Feb. 2024 to post 18 points and 11 rebounds in a 58-50 win.

Fans reacted to JuJu Watkins' shooting display against Ohio State on X:

"Now this was messy and u know it 😭😭," a fan wrote.

"A little stat padding at the end to get off that 2-18 start.," another fan commented.

"Bro, she was MIA until the forth. And SC was up by 20, love Juju but today wasn’t it. OHIO STATE IS GARBAGE BTW!!" another fan wrote.

More fans joined in:

"5-21??? Is she battling a shoulder injury? What is going on? Her efficiency has been in the toilet," a fan commented.

"I can’t defend her anymore @ashtonmorris1," another fan wrote.

"She was awful. She look like she is all about herself. She could care less about the team. The team winning without her.," another fan commented.

Kennedy Smith and Kiki Iriafen also record double-doubles to help USC shake off JuJu Watkins' off night

JuJu Watkins committed a turnover in the first minute of the contest against Ohio State and missed her first seven attempts at the rim. Her first points came off two free throws in with 5:34 left at the break.

She then missed four more field goal attempts before sinking her first shot in the last two minutes of the third quarter. Nevertheless, USC Trojans led the contest for more than 70% of the game as Kiki Iriafen had picked up the slack.

The Stanford transfer posted 24 points and 13 rebounds on 8 of 18 shooting (44.4%). Kennedy Smith also contributed throughout the game with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

