"JuJu Watkins is going through something": Fans have mixed reactions as USC star hits season low vs Wisconsin 

What in the world is happening to JuJu Watkins? The USC star posted a new season-low in scoring in the Trojans' 86-64 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers at Kohl Center on Wednesday night.

Watkins scored just 14 points for the No. 7 Trojans, who bounced back from their loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday. She shot 4-of-11 from the field, including 1-of-4 from beyond the arc. Watkins played just 26 minutes against the Badgers, the least amount of time she has spent on the court this season.

College hoops fans took to X/Twitter to react to Watkins' subpar performance against Wisconsin.

"I think JuJu Watkins is going through something .. she looked exhausted during the game," one fan wrote.

Trending

Expand Tweet

"No more betting overs on Juju Watkins. Everytime I bet on her she goes out there and plays like a bum," one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"JuJu Watkins grifting for fouls while up 20. Shameful stuff!" anotbher fan shared.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"14 points on 4-11 says otherwise. She literally only made 3 other shots besides the one in this video the rest of the game," a fan pointed out.

"It was a great sign, but a bad one as well. The Freshmen outplayed the starters. The starters better find their shooting touch and their ability to keep control of the ball really quickly or it will be their death knell in the tournament," one fan noted.

"JuJu not playing 30 minutes tonight is excellent news for USC. Should be ready to play 37-38 minutes against Ohio State," another fan chimed in.

Kiki Iriafen picks up scoring slack against Wisconsin amid JuJu Watkins' offensive struggles

The game against Wisconsin was just the third time this season that Watkins failed to reach the 20-point mark for USC. She each scored 16 points in the games against the Cal Poly Mustangs and the Purdue Boilermakers. Watkins entered the contest in fine form, averaging 24.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest.

USC Trojans forward Kiki Iriafen (left) and guard JuJu Watkins (12) celebrate during the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Galen Center. Photo: Imagn

Fortunately for the Trojans, Kiki Iriafen picked up the slack on the offensive end. She led the team in scoring with 15 points on 6-for-11 shooting. She also had four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 24 minutes of action. Avery Howell and Malia Samuels also contributed for the Trojans, combining for 24 points off the bench.

JuJu Watkins will look to have a bounce-back game when the USC Trojans host the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes next at Galen Center on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here