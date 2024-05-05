“I don’t mind watching with my peeps” - 3x natty champ Dawn Staley’s humble reaction to not getting invited to watch Kamilla Cardoso’s preseason debut

Kamilla Cardoso made her WNBA debut with Chicago Sky on Friday against the Minnesota Lynx in a preseason game. Unfortunately, fans missed out on witnessing her debut as the game wasn't broadcast nationally nor accessible through the WNBA app.

Instead, fans had to rely on live streams from those watching in the arena. One such livestream on Instagram had South Carolina coach Dawn Staley and LSU guard, Flau'Jae Johnson, on it. When fans pointed out the absurdity of Staley having to watch her former players like this, the coach replied:

"I didn’t mind watching with my peeps. Let’s keep raising h e dbl hockey sticks to get changes made. In the meantime get it healthy @Kamillascsilva"

The game was initially marked as available via the WNBA League Pass. However, a few hours before the tip-off, the league tweeted that it would not be available.

Fans on X were angered by this and called out the WNBA for its unfair treatment. Livestreams on X and other social platforms had reportedly drawn big numbers, including 2 million viewers from one.

Post-game, the Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve commented on this situation and said the live streamer (@heyheyitsalli) should receive compensation.

“Anybody that watched it should send three bucks to the person, I don’t even know who it is,” Reeve said. “I think that what I would say is that the growth is happening so fast. It's so accelerated.

"I’ve been saying this in our own organization — that business as usual isn't going to work anymore. You're gonna get left behind and this is an example.”

Kamilla Cardoso's debut closes early as the center suffers an injury

Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese's debut in the WNBA was one of the most anticipated. Fans were eager to see how the two former rivals would pair up on the court. The duo delivered, as they showed flashes of great chemistry in the making that could bring in huge results.

However, Cardoso's night ended early after she took a fall in the first half and injured her right shoulder. The center did not play in the second half. In 13 minutes of game time, Kamilla Cardoso scored six points on 3-of-5 shooting and took four rebounds with two blocks.

Angel Reese performed slightly better as she scored 13 points on 2-of-7 shooting and took nine rebounds, with two steals and one block in 24 minutes.

Despite the numbers from the rookies, the Sky lost the game 92-81.

