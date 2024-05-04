"Just the beginning": Dwyane Wade alarms WNBA of Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso pairing after terrific debut

Dwayne Wade has reacted to Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso’s chemistry during their preseason debut. The two Chicago Sky stars were in action against the Minnesota Lynx in their preseason opener on Friday.

Reese, a standout performer at LSU and a national champion in 2023, was quick to find her rhythm despite the team's overall rocky start. Starting alongside Elizabeth Williams, Diamond DeShields, Marina Mabrey, and Dana Evans, Reese proved to be a dynamic force on the court.

In her 24 minutes of playing time, Reese managed to score 13 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and notched two steals and a block, demonstrating her versatility and why the Sky wanted to draft her.

On the flip side, Kamilla Cardoso, the talent from South Carolina, also made her presence felt early on, though her night ended prematurely. The excitement around her debut was cut short when she suffered a fall and injured her right shoulder.

Before her exit, she had contributed six points on 3-of-5 shooting, along with four rebounds and two blocks in just 13 minutes, leaving fans wondering what could have been if she had played longer.

Despite their team’s narrow defeat (92-81), it was a sign of things to come for Chicago Sky as the two players showed excellent chemistry. Reacting to the same, Dwayne Wade took to X/Twitter and had this to say:

“Just the beginning!”

Angel Reese speaks about the difference in the NCAA and WNBA

Angel Reese is one of the high-profile college stars who have been signed through the 2024 WNBA draft. She was selected by the Chicago Sky as the seventh-overall pick. The 2023 NCAA champion has been giving it her absolute best in team practice.

It looks like Reese has already identified the difference between college ranks and the professional level. Being part of one of the most stacked WNBA drafts, she got a taste of what professional competition is all about, even before playing her first game.

In an interview with WGN News, Angel Reese said:

“I'm working up a sweat before practice so I'm getting here at 8, 9 o'clock I'm already ready to go-- I used to workout before practice at LSU but it wasn’t like this. Just being able to adjust to that has been good for me-- my mom is worried about me, I'm telling her 'I'm good' but it's been good. I'm loving this."

That said, it remains to be seen how her rookie year plays out in the WNBA.