“I don’t think anyone saw what I am capable of” — Kentucky’s Ugonna Onyenso expresses his mindset ahead of Pro Day

Kentucky star Ugonna Onyenso recently shared that he wants to establish his reputation as a shooter rather than a defender and that people don't realize what he is capable of. The star is preparing for his Pro Day on Thursday in Chicago. He shared that his main basketball capabilities remain unrecognized.

Onyenso has his eyes set on the NBA draft combine, which is in full bloom this week in Chicago. There are 120 prospects in Chicago for the NBA Draft Combine and the agency pro days. A total of 18 NBA scouts are confirmed for Thursday this week. Onyenso hired an agent for the NBA draft in April and was quoted by ESPN last month:

"I want the NBA to know that I am a big that can shoot the ball. I am not just a defensive player. It's not only about blocking shots with me. I did what I needed to do to help the team, but I don't think anyone saw what I am capable of doing. I am excited to show people that. My ability to shoot, put the ball on the floor, and create for myself. My goal is to get better these next couple of months, and be confident in everything I need to do in this process."

Onyenso ranked No. 47 in the ESPN 100 among NBA draft prospects. His 7-foot-4 frame, fluidity, and excellent defensive abilities have pushed him high in the rankings.

Onyenso averaged 3.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks. He averaged 55.0% from the field and had a blocked percentage of 15.3. Ugonna Onyenso missed six games this season due to ankle surgery in July.

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Kentucky v Oakland

NBA scouts participate in drills, measurements, medical and athletic testing, and team interviews at the NBA Draft Combine. The NBA draft will be held on June 26-27 in Brooklyn.

Next college basketball home for Ugonna Onyenso

Ugonna Onyenso entered the transfer portal in April but shared that he focused on realizing his NBA dream. Six programs are seeking to rope him in. Oklahoma, North Carolina, Louisville, Mississippi State, Alabama, and Georgetown are reportedly trying to bring Onyenso into their ranks.

In April, Onyenso said that he was not closing any doors but had talked to new Kentucky coach Mark Pope:

"I feel like I am ready for the NBA. I haven't met with Mark Pope, I only spoke on the phone with him three days ago. I'm ready to go to the next level and show what I can do, but I'm not closing any doors."

Pope replaced John Calipari, who went to Arkansas, with many Wildcats following him to the program. Onyenso said last month that he did not plan to move to the Razorbacks.

