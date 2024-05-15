"It was tough time for sure": $3.7 million NIL-valued Bronny James reflects at health scare during 2024 NBA Draft Combine press talk

Bronny James, who suffered a cardiac arrest in July 2023, recently talked about the "tough time" he went through. The son of the LA Lakers veteran LeBron James said he is hopeful to get an NBA berth.

Bronny spoke to the media at the NBA draft combine on Tuesday. As reported by The Associated Press, the son of the all-time scoring leader exuded confidence and contentment as he talked about the work he had put in.

“It was a tough time, for sure. All this work that I put in, it just really built me into someone that would never give up. It paid off because I put in the work after that situation, and I’m back to where I want to be.”

The vertical leap of Bronny James equaled 40 1/2 inches and his height measured 6ft 1/2. Bronny entered the transfer portal and declared for the NBA draft on April 5, hours before Eric Musselman took over as the head coach of USC.

Bronny was at the center of NBA draft discussions before he collapsed during the workout at USC. He underwent surgery and returned to play after missing the first eight games of the season. He received a standing ovation from his father and the all-time scoring leader in the NBA, LeBron James.

Upon his return, Bronny James played 25 games for the USC. He averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists last season. He also shot 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the 3-point range.

Does Bronny James want to play alongside LeBron James?

LeBron James has expressed the desire to play alongside his son Bronny several times in the past. Several analysts called it a possibility even when Bronny was struggling after the surgery. If LeBron decides to end the contract with the LA Lakers, he will be a free agent.

However, Bronny wants to climb the ladders in the NBA on his own and said that he had never thought of playing with the four-time MVP and four-time champion.

“My dream has always just been to put my name out, make a name for myself and, of course, get to the NBA. I never thought about playing with my dad. But of course, he’s brought it up a couple times.”

Analysts have expressed that roping in a father-son duo would be a great idea for the teams. But Bronny James thinks that teams would be interested in who he is as a player rather than being the son of a veteran.

