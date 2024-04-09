"I eat fast": $60 million worth Charles Barkley's hysterical response to the Hurley family's pre-game eating routine 

Charles Barkley remains a guarantee, as he would call it, to be entertaining from the commentator's position. As a 20-year media veteran for the NBA, his talents for hilarity remain unmatched.

With his talents coming to the college basketball circuit with Championship Center, the NBA and college basketball legend was in full form as he jawed with Bobby Hurley, head coach of Arizona State and brother of UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley.

Before the game, coach Hurley revealed his strict diet routine, especially on game days:

"We all [the Dan Hurley family] have routines that we talked about, our crazy routines. I don't eat on game day. That's mine. I want to make myself suffer and sacrifice before I have to go out and perform...So no food on game day."

Confirming the idea, Hurley revealed how he did, indeed, fast on game nights. With impeccable comedic timing, Charles Barkley jumped in with a 3-word reply:

"I eat fast"

Who does Charles Barkley have winning in the NCAA men's championship game?

Charles Barkley was a popular customer in the Hurley family too. Throughout the tournament, he has sided with the UConn Huskies. Even against two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers, Barkley's faith was unwavering.

He, alongside the rest of the pre-game crew, was firmly in the corner of Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies to repeat as back-to-back NCAA men's champions.

What did Bobby Hurley have to say about his brother, Dan?

Dan Hurley has built up a strong resume for himself as the coach of the UConn Huskies. It's his ability to connect with people and build relationships with the talent he identifies that takes him a cut above the rest, according to his brother Bobby:

"I think it’s how much he cares, the relationships he builds with his players, his knowledge of the game, his ability to identify talent and put it all together, his roster composition."

Bobby continued waxing lyrical about his brother and the "masterful job" he has done in bringing this dominant run out of UConn:

"He doesn’t really have an obvious weakness so he’s kind of done a masterful job of just putting together a really good team that has a lot of great parts to it. He’s got a style that works, his teams are well-conditioned, they play the right way. So he checks just about all the boxes you could look for."

When asked about his greatness and where he would stack on an all-time great scale, Bobby did not give a direct answer. He, however, iterated, that the title last year cemented what he already knew about his brother:

"I think what he’s done, it speaks for itself. I thought he was one of the best coaches in college basketball before he won big like he did last year."

