"I feel sexy and cute": TCU star Hailey Van Lith poses in colorful beachwear for latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue

TCU star Hailey Van Lith joined the newest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star with a photoshoot wearing colorful beachwear.

Ad

For the photoshoot, the 23-year-old model's makeup was made by Katherine Ann Mellinger, with Paul Norton for her hair, and she was styled in several bathing suits that showcased her physique, including a black Saint Laurent one-piece that made the cover.

The shoot was posted on Instagram on Tuesday, with the caption:

"From court to cover, her game is unmatched... Meet #SISwimsuit’s digital star, @haileyvanlith 🏀"

Ad

Trending

Ad

The post contained some video compilations of the shoot.

The 23-year-old said:

"I feel sexy and cute and athletic. You can be strong and beautiful, and all athletes should feel empowered."

Hailey Van Lith is set for the WNBA after ending the season following TCU's exit from the NCAA Tournament. The No. 2 TCU Horned Frogs (34-4) lost 58-47 to the No. 1 Texas Longhorns (35-3) in the Elite Eight on April 1 despite her 17 points and eight rebounds.

Ad

Her season was a remarkable one, marked by exceeding expectations as she led TCU to the Big 12 championship and was named Big 12 Player of the Year.

Van Lith is expected to be selected ninth or 10th in the draft. If she falls to ninth, she'll join a team where two of her former college rivals, Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson, who were drafted last year, are already playing.

TCU vs. Texas - Source: Getty

Hailey Van Lith speaks on being a loyal person

Hailey Van Lith opened up about being a loyal person during the SI interview, addressing her two transfers.

Ad

“I am a loyal person, and I think some people laugh at me when I say that, because they're like, ‘You’ve transferred twice,’” she said.

“Loyalty begins with honoring yourself before you can truly honor other people. I think that sometimes my career puts ideas in people's heads that I'm an individual (first and foremost), and that's not the case.”

Van Lith played for three different teams: Louisville for three seasons, followed by a stint at LSU last season and TCU for this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oladehinde Stephen Oladehinde Stephen is a college basketball journalist with Sportskeeda with over four years of experience with publications such as Sports Buddy and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Stephen has a degree in Computer Science, which provided him with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing, skills that are key for sports writing.



His favorite team is the Duke Blue Devils, largely due to some of the talents to come out of the program, including Jayson Tatum and Kyrie Irving.



Stephen's favorite player of all time is Michael Jordan, and his impressive college career at North Carolina set the stage for his legendary NBA career.



When not watching or writing about basketball, Stephen likes to play football or just spend time with his friends. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here