"I get aggressive, can't help myself": John Calipari jokes about Italian heritage while raising transfer portal concerns

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari is enjoying his first season with the program, as they have exceeded expectations. The No. 10-seeded Razorbacks defeated the No. 2-seed of the West region, the St. John's Red Storm, by nine points, 75-66, to advance to the next stage of this year's March Madness.

During Tuesday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show", Calipari shared his thoughts on the college basketball transfer portal administering tons of applicants while the current season is still ongoing.

"There are a lot kids who will put their name on the portal, thinking, 'I'm gonna make money.' And, they get nothing," Calipari said. "They not getting a scholarship, there's none left. There are many of us that if you put your name on the portal, I probably say, 'You got to go now. If you're going to do it, I'll see you.'" [15:50]

John Calipari then discussed the long line of player alumni who want to transfer to his program. However, due to the limitations of the transfer portal, the 66-year-old coach can't tend to everyone. Calipari even inserted a joke about his heritage to drive home his point.

"These are good people that wanted their kid here, and it was hard. And, I am hard. I'm Italian, I'm loud, I'm not going to say, 'Hi, you're okay.' I mean, I get aggressive. I CAN'T HELP MYSELF," he said. (16:50)

For now, Calipari remains focused on the task at hand, which is a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 3-seeded Texas Tech Red Raiders on Thursday.

John Calipari shares his frustrations about the college basketball transfer portal for HS recruits

During the same interview, John Calipari was asked about the ongoing transfer portal mid-season in college basketball. While college football has made strides to regulate its transfer portal, Calipari's sport has yet to address some of the ongoing concerns regarding transferees.

"There are kids in the United States that are freshmen that deserve scholarships through college that are not...But, we're all waiting for transfers. So now, that is what disappoints me the most, and part of the reason I won't change. I just can't do as many...Everybody's waiting for these transfers. How many of my guys are coming back?," he shared. (15:00)

"How many transfers can I get? I may only have one or two scholarships for a freshman," Calipari concluded.

Nevertheless, if John Calipari and his newfound program in the Arkansas Razorbacks go all the way and win this year's national championship, then it will be his first taste of the pinnacle of the game since 1994.

