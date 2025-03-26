"You're trying to get me in trouble": John Calipari pokes fun at Dan Patrick before answering controversial SEC question

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari brought humor and insight to his interview on The Dan Patrick Show on Sunday.

Fresh off leading the 10th-seeded Razorbacks to the NCAA Sweet 16 with a win over second-seeded St. John’s and his rival Rick Pitino, Calipari tackled a playful but loaded question from Patrick: Is the SEC a football or basketball conference?

Calipari, with a grin, deflected initially, saying:

"You're trying to get me in trouble last time I said something like that stuff people went nuts," Calipari said (6:39).

The Razorbacks coach shared a nuanced take, explaining that SEC teams invest in what matters most to them, be it football, baseball or basketball.

On football, Calipari quipped about facing tough programs like Vanderbilt, Mississippi, Arkansas and Tennessee, subtly suggesting the dominance of SEC football. But when it came to basketball, he got serious.

“Well, it's now basketball the same way, and it's top to bottom,” Calipari said. “Our bottom two teams would have finished in the top half of most leagues, they were that good. Uh, but they got into this league, and they started losing.”

How competitive is the conference? Calipari noted that even the SEC’s bottom teams could finish in the top half of other leagues. Using his own team as an example, he recalled starting 0-5 in conference play and compared it to Oklahoma’s struggles after dominating their non-conference schedule.

John Calipari isn’t seeking revenge against Kentucky

John Calipari talks to his team - Source: Imagn

Coach John Calipari isn’t seeking revenge against Kentucky as he leads Arkansas into the Sweet 16. After 15 seasons in Lexington, where he delivered a national title and multiple SEC championships, Calipari’s time with the Wildcats ended following a string of underwhelming seasons.

The administration moved on, and so did Calipari, taking the helm at Arkansas, while Mark Pope, fresh off a strong run at BYU, took over at Kentucky.

Fast forward nearly a year, and both programs are thriving. Arkansas, a No. 10 seed, has defied expectations under Calipari, upsetting No. 7 Kansas and No. 2 St. John’s to secure their Sweet 16 spot. Meanwhile, Kentucky, a No. 3 seed, has handled No. 14 Troy and No. 6 Illinois, setting up a matchup with No. 2 Tennessee.

Reflecting on his departure, Calipari is at peace. On The Pat McAfee Show, he said:

“It was great for me and great for Kentucky. They’re doing great,” Calipari said.

“You see my daughter, my wife, they’re into this just like I am, and we gave everything we had, but it was time. It was time. Now, someone could go in and match what we did over that period of time. I wish them well.”

Expand Tweet

While he returned to Lexington earlier this season and led Arkansas to a victory over Kentucky, Calipari remains focused on the present. For now, both teams have their sights set on advancing further in March Madness.

A potential Arkansas-Kentucky showdown could only happen in the championship game, but regardless of the outcome, John Calipari is fully invested in the Razorbacks’ journey.

