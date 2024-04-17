"I did get picked on a little bit": Texas Coach Sydney Carter once broke silence on being bullied during school days

Texas Longhorns' director of player development, Sydney Carter, is known for pulling off the best looks on the courtside. She is unapologetically herself, despite all the negativity that she receives for expressing herself.

In an interview with Black Love, Carter shared that she has been at the receiving end of this hatred since her student years.

“I always felt like my uniqueness and my difference in my talent level, like, how passionate I was about basketball and how passionate I was about always showing up as myself," Carter said.

"So I did get picked on a little bit when I was in school because so many people did not understand why I exuded such confidence in everything that I did.

"I always had to be first in everything that I did and I was always super competitive. And so I think that it hasn’t always been the most popular thing to do to be so confident because there are so many glass ceilings on, like, how dare you be your authentic self," she added.

Sydney Carter went viral in 2022 when she was photographed wearing pink leather pants to a Longhorns game in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which women's basketball celebrates in February. With the attention came all the negative reactions.

Despite it all, Carter continues to share her courtside looks with her 1.4 million followers.

Sydney Carter addresses the continued hatred she receives

In an appearance at the "Way Up with Angela Yee" podcast, Sydney Carter was asked about the pink leather pant photograph and the ensuing hatred.

"My confidence offended people," Carter said. "To this day, I'm not apologizing for who I am because I was raised this way. ... It surprised me because, at the end of the day, I was just doing my job.

"And like I can't help that I'm curvy. I can't help that I like to dress a certain way and I've never been inappropriate. So, of course, to me, that's surprising because it's like, 'What did I do wrong?'"

Before her coaching career, Carter played for the Texas A&M Aggies from 2008 to 2012. She then moved to the WNBA, where she played for Chicago Sky, Indiana Fever, Connecticut Sun and Atlanta Dream in four years before retiring in 2015.

She also played for the East European League in Latvia and in Israel.

