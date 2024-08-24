"I get to be stylish just like her": South Carolina's Dawn Staley shares dog Champ spending a day with "coolest mom ever"

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley's constant companion in all of her travels and practice sessions is her dog, Champ. The black and gray Havanese even has his own social media with six thousand followers on X.

On Friday, the Gamecocks social media team decided to let Champ take over and introduce his life to the fans.

"Talk about livin' your best life 🤩 @champstaley @dawnstaley," the caption read.

The video showed clippings of Champ at the Gamecocks practice and enjoying the attention of people as he accompanies coach Staley to her work. The voiceover said:

"Hey FAMs, its Champ here. I think its time you see what its like having the coolest mom ever. Mom puts me in some pretty cool drip. Come one, look at me strut. I get to be stylish just like her too.

"She also takes me to so many fun places. I like getting to see all these different dog houses. There are these huge ones that have so many seats. Imagine how many dogs can play here too? I can play just like she did. Look at me run so fast."

Champ also spoke about meeting new people every day who always call him a champ, noting that this is probably what humans mean by a pun. He also shared his everyday routine, which involves waking up from deep slumber, going to practice with his mom, getting pets from her and finally returning back home.

Champ went viral during March Madness when he joined Dawn Staley for the press conference. The coach refused a journalist's question to her dog, though, claiming he would only answer if he was given a nameplate.

Dawn Staley's South Carolina receive a special shout-out at the DNC

The Democratic National Convention was held on Wednesday and Dawn Staley joined thousands of Americans to see Kamala Harris' candidature announcement. The convention included representatives from all 50 states participating in a celebratory roll call to show their support for Harris.

When it was South Carolina's turn, Christale Spain, chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party said:

"Hello from the great state of South Carolina, where we pick presidents, the home of DNC chair Jamie Harrison, the home of the first 'Black Panther' Chadwick Boseman and the home of the national basketball champions the mighty Lady Gamecocks."

Dawn Staley has been vocal in support of Kamala Harris and has even urged fans online to register themselves to be eligible to vote in the November elections.

