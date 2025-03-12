"I have a great job": Clemson's Brad Brownell denies IU head coaching rumors ahead of ACC tournament 

Clemson Tigers coach Brad Brownell was quick to deny rumors linking him to the Indiana job when he faced the media on Tuesday. Brownell, who has coached Clemson since 2010, dismissed the speculation, describing his job with the Tigers as "great" when asked about the reports.

“I’m not gonna talk about potential jobs. I have a great job,” Brownell said. “And I’m focused on this team and what we’ve got ahead of us, trying to do everything I can to help us continue to win the next game.”

The two-time CAA Coach of the Year (2003, 2006) expressed gratitude for his accomplishments at Clemson and his connection to the program after 15 years in charge. Brownell also acknowledged the "special" atmosphere he has worked in throughout his tenure.

"I mean, you’re grateful that you’re doing good things," Brownell said. "That’s what is going to happen if you’re doing the right things and winning enough games. I’ve been here 15 years and I think this program is just a special place. I’m proud of what we’ve built.”

Brad Brownell replaced Oliver Purnell in April 2010, leading the program to the NCAA tournament in his first year. In 2021, Brownell also led the program to its first Elite Eight appearance since 1980 before losing to No. 4 seed Alabama.

This season, the Clemson Tigers are led by Chase Hunter, who is averaging 16.0 points per game.

Hoops analyst questions Brad Brownell’s comments on the Indiana job

After Brad Brownell’s comments on the Indiana job rumors, basketball analyst Mike Rutherford was unconvinced, suggesting that the Clemson coach’s statement may have hinted at the opposite.

"This is Grade A 'I will absolutely take that job' speak," Rutherford posted on X.

After Mike Woodson stepped down in February, Indiana has been eyeing potential replacements, with Brownell generating buzz as a candidate.

Brownell has led Clemson to back-to-back impressive seasons, including a deep NCAA Tournament run last year that saw the Tigers reach the Elite Eight. This season, Clemson finished tied for second in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Additionally, the Tigers (26-5, 18-2 ACC) equaled a program record of 26 regular-season wins with their 65-47 victory over Virginia Tech on Sunday.

