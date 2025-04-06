“I hope he doesn’t jinx them”: College hoops fans react as Coach K in attendance for Duke vs Houston Final Four game

Coach K is in the house. Former Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski and his wife Mickie are at the Alamo Dome for the Final Four game between his former team and the Houston Cougars on Saturday.
Broadcaster John Fanta posted a video of Coach K, who was wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt and black pants, walking down the halls of the Alamodome.
While Coach K’s presence is meant to inspire his former team, some fans fear it might work against them as some kind of jinx for Jon Scheyer’s squad.
"Love that he is there but at the same time, I hope he doesn’t jinx them l. This being his first tournament game is making me nervous." a fan said.
"Sounds like a making for bad luck. Just saying," another fan added.
"Jinxed them," another fan wrote.
It will be Mike Krzyzewski’s first game in the stands in this year’s tournament, as the Blue Devils look to make it to their first national championship game without him on the sidelines.
Other fans are fired up to see Coach K in the Final Four. Krzyzewski was the head coach for each of the school’s five national titles. However, the Blue Devils haven’t won it all since 2015, when they defeated Wisconsin 68-63 in Indianapolis.
"the GOAT is looking fantastic," a fan wrote
"I got chills… #ddmf," another fan mentioned.
"Love to see it! 👀😳🙇♂️🐐," a fan said.
The Duke vs. Houston game boasts the best offense (Duke) against the top defense (Houston) in the nation. It will also pit longtime Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson, second in career wins without a national title among active head coaches, against Duke's third-year coach Jon Scheyer.
The winner of the game will face either Auburn or Florida in the National Championship Game on Monday night.
Coach K protegé Jon Scheyer looking for third national title, first as HC
After Mike Krzyzewski left the Blue Devils in 2022, his former player and protegé Jon Scheyer took command of the program. In only three years, Scheyer has Duke in the Final Four.
However, if the Blue Devils run the table it won’t be the first national title for their head coach. As a senior, Scheyer was part of the team that got Duke’s fourth national championship with a 61-59 victory over Butler.
In the school’s aforementioned 2015 title, Scheyer already worked as an assistant on Coach K’s staff.
The former guard became the only player in program history to surpass 2,000 points, 500 rebounds, 400 assists, hit 250 3-pointers and record 200 steals. He'll look to add to his success with the Blue Devils as a head coach in San Antonio.
