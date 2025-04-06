"I hope she was embarrassed": Fans in splits as Paige Bueckers hilariously screeches into the camera during practice before NCAA championship game

UConn star Paige Bueckers is preparing for her second national championship game. Ahead of the big match-up on Sunday against South Carolina, Bueckers and the Huskies were in open practice when cameras caught her high-pitched screech.
An X user @blondedluva first tweeted about the incident on Saturday.
"'Nonchalant final boss' screeching on the floor during open practice with the cameras all up in her face," one fan said.
The same user later posted the video of Paige Bueckers letting out a screech.
"how is she real," the caption read.
It showed the Wade Trophy winner sitting on the floor in a Bound Angle yoga pose, also called Baddha Konasana, before she casually yelled as the camera came closer. She looked unbothered at first, but then smiled and looked down shyly.
Fans found the moment amusing and reacted to it on the post. Here are some of the reactions:
"I hope she was embarrassed.😭" one fan said.
"EHY DOES DHE ALWAYS DO THID I CSNT," another fan said.
"nurse she's out again," a fan said.
Here are some more reactions from fans.
"the immediate regret right after 😭" one fan said.
"why is my goat like this man," another fan said.
"something is deeply wrong with her……i like it," a fan said.
Paige Bueckers aims for UConn title in final game against South Carolina
The national championship game at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday will be Paige Bueckers' final college game as she plans to declare for the WNBA draft this year.
"Ever since postseason started, it's always been a game of, 'This could be the last game of my career,'" Bueckers said during Saturday's media availability.
"So, taking one game at a time, taking one 40 minutes at a time, and staying present, I think that's just the most important thing for our team, for us as individuals."
However, she aims to conclude her college career by leading UConn to its 12th national championship. But they face a tough South Carolina team that is looking to win back-to-back national championships.
The Gamecocks previously defeated the Huskies in the championship game three years ago, a loss that denied Bueckers her first national title.
This will be the second time both teams have met this season, with UConn coming out on top in February with a blowout 87-58 victory. Bueckers had 12 points, seven rebounds and ten assists in that game and is hoping for a similar performance on Sunday.
