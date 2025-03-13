2025 WNBA Mock Draft: Paige Bueckers remains unchallenged at No. 1, Sonia Citron loses spot to French prospect and more 

The WNBA offseason continues to provide news and entertainment even though the season is months away. With trades flying and March Madness creeping around the corner, it's a perfect time for another 2025 mock draft.

2025 WNBA Mock Draft

1. Dallas Wings - Paige Bueckers, G, UConn

Just as we’ve thought for months, Bueckers will almost certainly be the first pick. The Wings are deep in their rebuild and presumably have Bueckers penciled in as their future franchise cornerstone. She’s one of the best prospects in the last few years, thriving on both ends of the floor.

Bueckers has the tools to become an offensive engine and Dallas’s primary decision-maker next to Arike Ogunbowale. She’s a dynamic shooter off the dribble with an elite handle, size and touch to find her shots anywhere on the floor. Her phenomenal passing helps her exploit her scoring gravity to create shots for teammates.

Though Bueckers might not become a top-tier primary scorer at the WNBA level, her off-ball game makes her a smooth fit next to other top talents. Even without the ball, Bueckers’ off-ball shooting, cutting, connective passing and defense add to her scalability on great teams. She’ll usher in a new era in Dallas with her at the forefront.

2. Seattle Storm (via LA) - Olivia Miles, G, Notre Dame

Miles seems to have cemented herself as one of the few top prospects in the class and one of Bueckers’s only peers. She’s a dominant lead guard at the college level, winning from all areas of the floor. Miles’s shooting improvement has sustained throughout the season, making her elite driving and passing all the deadlier.

After trading Jewell Loyd, the Storm needed their lead guard of the future. Miles has the potential to become that player as one of the better on-ball initiator prospects in recent memory. On the offensive end, there simply isn’t much she can’t do for a team.

Her Irish dropped their ACC tournament game to Duke, but Miles will have a chance to star in the upcoming NCAA tournament. She’s prone to enormous scoring and playmaking outbursts that give Notre Dame the chance to beat any team. A strong enough tournament run could push Miles to the top of the board for some teams who value creation above all.

3. Washington Mystics (via CHI) - Dominique Malonga, C, ASVEL

The Mystics acquired the third overall pick in the 2025 draft after trading Ariel Atkins to Chicago. Washington has three picks in the top six of this draft, signaling a clear intention to focus on youth. There’s no better first pick of the bunch than Malonga, a 6-foot-6, 19-year-old center with immense potential on both ends.

Though Malonga won’t come over to the WNBA right away, her youth, tools and production are too great to pass on. She’s capable of driving on the perimeter with rare coordination and fluidity for her size. Malonga excels as a play finisher and creator while providing tons of shot blocking and interior defensive upside.

Malonga would pair well with Aaliyah Edwards, who is an excellent defender and interior player in her own right. Laying the foundation of a strong frontcourt is key for rebuilding teams, and the Mystics adding Malonga would help accomplish that. If everything breaks right, Malonga could develop into one of the league’s best players.

4. Washington Mystics - Sonia Citron, G, Notre Dame

With their second pick of the lottery, the Mystics add one of the safest players in the draft. Citron will have no problems fitting into a WNBA system, given her experience playing with high-level talents at Notre Dame. She’s comfortable taking a back seat and spacing the floor but can take over and score when needed.

Alongside her incredible efficiency, Citron is an excellent decision-maker with the ball and has the requisite feel to play off the ball in the pros. She’s a sturdy defender and thrives in help off the ball, presenting quite a two-way upside even if Citron isn’t a true on-ball creator prospect.

The Mystics will need more long-term guard help after trading Ariel Atkins to the Sky. Citron is the best guard prospect in the draft after the consensus top two, who should contribute early in her career for Washington with plenty of long-term upside to unlock.

5. Golden State Valkyries - Georgia Amoore, G, Kentucky

Amoore presents the Valkyries a chance at a foundational offensive piece with their first-ever draft pick. The Valkyries would love to add a player of Amoore’s talent on the offensive end, who excels as an outside shooter, driver and creator. She’s comfortable creating her shots and setting up teammates, perfect for a Valkyries roster full of uncertainty.

Her height at just 5-foot-6 will cause some problems, especially on defenses, but Amoore is too talented to let slip far. True initiator prospects are worth building around and working through their faults, especially for teams like Golden State, who need an infusion of high-end talent.

6. Washington Mystics (via ATL) - Juste Joctye, G, ASVEL

Washington doubles up on ASVEL prospects with their third pick of the top six, adding another draft-and-stash prospect. Joctye is a crafty, high-skill guard, capable of running pick and rolls and scoring with touch. She’s been a high-level player for years now with plenty of pro and national experience.

The Mystics are doubling and tripling down on the future, so it makes sense for them to focus on potential throughout this draft. Whenever Joctye is ready to come over to the WNBA, she could develop into a valuable starting guard with the skills to slot in next to a wide number of different players.

7. New York Liberty (via PHX) - Kiki Iriafen, F, USC

Iriafen scored efficiently in Big 10 play, reminding scouts of the offensive player she can be. Mid-range assassins like Iriafen still have a place in the WNBA, especially ones as big, fluid and powerful as Iriafen. Forwards like Iriafen, who can score in multiple ways and defend multiple spots often become valuable players.

At the WNBA level, Iriafen likely won’t become a creator without great shooting, advantage creation, or passing feel. On an elite New York team, she won’t have to do any of those things. They’ll develop her into a strong role player, scoring in a complementary role and providing big-time defensive value.

8. Connecticut Sun (via IND) - Saniya Rivers, G, NC State

Rivers might be the best athlete in the class, making her an intriguing upside bet. She weaponizes her speed, size and explosiveness to wreak havoc on the defensive end, creating turnovers and stopping on the ball. Rivers has plenty of slashing potential to unlock, given her athletic tools and solid feel.

She’ll need to improve her outside shot to thrive on the perimeter and become an efficient scorer, but the Sun are in a position to swing for the fences. If Rivers develops and reaches her ceiling, she could become a two-way star and a new building block for a new-look Sun team without their franchise stars.

9. Los Angeles Sparks (via SEA) - Azzi Fudd, G, UConn

Los Angeles moved off of their top-two pick to acquire Kelsey Plum, but they still could use help in the backcourt. Fudd is one of the best shooters in all of college basketball, converting an absurd 43.4% of her triples on 5.2 attempts per game. Assuming she can stay healthy, shooting will help Fudd stay on a WNBA floor.

Her experience playing next to stars at UConn will help Fudd slot next to Plum, Rickea Jackson, Dearica Hamby and Cameron Brink. She’s a savvy off-ball player who makes quick decisions and takes care of the ball, making her an ideal lower-usage role player at the next level for an ascending Sparks team.

10. Chicago Sky (via CON) - Te-Hina Paopao, G, South Carolina

The Sky traded the third overall pick to Washington for Ariel Atkins, signaling a desire to win as soon as possible. Though Atkins’s 3-point shooting is much needed in Chicago, the Sky should still look to bolster their spacing and guard play. Paopao profiles as an ideal complementary guard, primarily because of her excellent outside shooting.

Paopao won’t need the ball in her hands to add value, making her an ideal fit next to Atkins, Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. She’ll space the floor, make sound decisions with the basketball and defend at a high level, rendering her an ideal complementary point guard to develop for the future.

11. Minnesota Lynx - Shyanne Sellers, F, Maryland

Minnesota will be thrilled to see a player as talented as Sellers fall to the back end of the first round. The 2025 WNBA runner-ups would love to add a versatile, two-way wing like Sellers into the mix. She’s a versatile defender, capable of guarding multiple positions and defending off the ball with her size and length.

Sellers has converted a career-high 44.4% of her 3-point attempts this season, which is an encouraging sign even at low volume. Adding a reliable outside shot to her mid-range scoring and passing could help Sellers develop into a valuable complementary piece capable of earning minutes on a championship contender.

12. Dallas Wings (via NY) - Aneesah Morrow, F, LSU

The Wings add a sturdy, role-playing wing to complement their burgeoning roster led by Paige Bueckers. Morrow is a strong defensive piece, capable of defending the ball with great strength and lateral quickness. At 6-foot-1, Morrow provides a bit of interior defensive versatility as well.

Morrow recently scored 36 points against Florida, thriving as an interior creator and play-finisher. Although she’s not a dynamic creator, her athleticism and size allow her to create and score in the mid-range. Playing next to Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale, Morrow won’t have to generate offense herself to add big-time value.

