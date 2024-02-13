"I hope they just attack me": John Calipari sends message to frustrated fans after Kentucky records 4th loss in 6 games

Kentucky head coach John Calipari is feeling all the heat, with his team currentlly struggling for several games, who had started the year 14-3. He recently aired his response to frustrated Wildcats fans, who endured yet another loss for their team. The Cats have lost four of their last six and recently dropped to the middle of the SEC standings.

Calipari made his thoughts known in the post-game press conference. His words were then shared on X by Tyler Thompson of Kentucky Sports Radio:

"You know you're going to have some of the negative Nellies out there attacking and that's fine. I told them the other day I hope they just attack me and leave you alone."

Of their four losses, three have come in straight order at home at Rupp Arena, which has happened for the first time since 1966. This includes the most recent 85-89 bow-down to Gonzaga and the painful 91-94 loss in OT to Tennessee.

The Wildcats will now drop to at least #17, after being ranked as high as #6 a mere five weeks ago (via The Spun).

John Calipari's 2024 season at the helm

The team's 14-3 start came undone after their 64-79 loss to South Carolina. Despite not playing at their worst, the Wildcats have registered four losses in the last six games.

Their most recent loss against Gonzaga even saw them limit the Bulldogs to a 22% shooting from three. Yet, victory eluded them on the night.

Kentucky is currently out of the Power Rankings after that loss to Gonzaga. They've also only gone 2-5 against Quad 1 opponents, lost to a Quad 3 team, and have been beating mediocre to sub-par teams like Florida, Mississippi State and Arkansas (via ESPN).