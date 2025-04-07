“I hope they’re crying”: Dawn Staley issues stern message to South Carolina team after NCAA championship loss

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley issued a stern message to her team after it lost to UConn 82-59 in the NCAA women's basketball championship game on Sunday in Tampa, Florida. The Gamecocks failed on their bid to win back-to-back titles while allowing the Huskies to win their first championship in nine years and 12th title overall.

During the postgame media availability, Staley was asked what she wanted the nonsenior players to take away from the experience. Her answer was sort of a call for action to her players, urging them to recognize how far apart UConn's program is from theirs and to work harder during the offseason.

"I hope they're crying," Staley said (Timestamp: 14:20) "I hope they're boohooing because from crying and having emotion about losing makes you work a little bit hard in the offseason, makes you look at it and really analyze what's the separation is from their program and our program."

The three-time champion coach hailed her team's talent this season and hopes the Gamecocks (35-4) will be back next season to reclaim the national title.

South Carolina's nonseniors bleed hard for their points against UConn in the national championship game

South Carolina's nonsenior players bled for their points to contribute to the Gamecocks' cause against UConn in the national championship game. They had a hard time picking apart the Huskies' defense, which prevented them from doing damage.

They combined for 46 points but made 15 of 46 shots, including 3 of 11 from 3-point range. Freshman Joyce Edwards and junior Chloe Kitts were a combined 7 of 23, while defense-first junior Raven Johnson shot 1 of 7. Sophomore Tessa Johnson made two shots in six attempts.

Sophomore guard MiLaysia Fulwiley was the lone bright spot for the Gamecocks, making 4 of 7 attempts for nine points and had two rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block. However, she only played 18 minutes, puzzling everyone about what could've happened if Dawn Staley opted to use her more in the game.

Worse, the seniors couldn't bail South Carolina out against the relentless UConn offense. Sania Feagin, Te-Hina Paopao and Bree Hall combined for 13 points on a 6-of-15 clip.

Not to discount the Huskies' excellent defense, but the Gamecocks hit themselves with an assortment of miscues and ill-advised shots as if they were playing in a national championship for the first time.

A lot of questions will surround South Carolina's future after this lopsided loss. Will some of their junior players try out the transfer portal and find a better team that could utilize them more? Will their transfer pickups and freshmen commitments help them come back to the championship game and win their fourth crown next season?

That could be answered in the next few months when they get back from their heartbreaking loss and play their first game in the 2025-26 season.

