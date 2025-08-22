"I just started crying": La La Anthony recalls breaking down at 2 AM following Kiyan Anthony’s departure

La La Anthony has always been open about her love for her son, Kiyan Anthony, and she shared just how emotional his departure for college has been. Kiyan, who committed to play for Syracuse men’s basketball, officially left home to begin his journey as a freshman guard, and while the move marked a proud moment, it also came with difficult emotions for his mother.

Speaking on the IRL podcast with Angie Martinez, La La admitted that the transition has been tougher than she expected.

“I don’t want to put that pressure on him because it’s not his responsibility to take care of me or make sure I’m okay. I try to hold it together,” she said.

Still, she revealed a vulnerable moment when the reality hit her late at night.

“But there was one night, around 2 a.m., when I couldn’t sleep," she added. "I called him and just started crying, telling him, ‘I need you to come home.’ He asked if I was okay, and I said, ‘I just need you here.’ But he told me he couldn’t because he had basketball practice. That only happened once, and after that, I pulled myself together.” (Timestamp 6:09-6:50)

Kiyan, the son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, has been in the spotlight from a young age. His father’s iconic career and his own rising talent created a natural connection to Syracuse, where Carmelo famously led the program to a national championship in 2003.

Despite her split from Carmelo, La La and her ex-husband have maintained a supportive relationship, especially when it comes to Kiyan. Their united front has helped Kiyan transition smoothly into college life.

As La La continues adjusting, she has leaned on other mothers like Martinez, who shared her own story of letting go when her son Niko Ruffin played at Syracuse.

Kiyan Anthony pays homage to his dad’s college career with new tattoo

Kiyan Anthony is embracing his family legacy as he begins his journey at Syracuse. The freshman guard unveiled a new tattoo, honouring his father, Carmelo Anthony’s historic run with the Orange. The design shows Carmelo holding a newspaper front page from Syracuse’s 2003 national championship, the school’s only NCAA title.

In a creative twist, Kiyan replaced the paper’s cover with the image announcing his own commitment to Syracuse, symbolising the passing of the torch.

Carmelo, who played just one season at Syracuse before heading to the NBA, remains one of the program’s most iconic figures.

