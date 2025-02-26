"I know my dad hates it when I say it": $1.6M NIL-valued Dylan Harper makes his feelings known on working out with LeBron James

Rutgers ace Dylan Harper dropped an electric performance in the Scarlet Knights' 95-85 win over the USC Trojans on Monday evening. Harper tallied 25 points on 69.2% shooting from the field and 50% shooting from beyond the arc, two rebounds and nine assists.

Ad

During an interview with "Scoop B," the $1.6 million NIL-valued Harper (as per On3), said he would like to work out with Lakers star LeBron James, even proclaiming him the GOAT. The revelation is more profound since Harper's father, Ron Harper, was teammates with NBA legend Michael Jordan who is often pitted by fans against James in conversations of the greatest ever NBA player.

“Definitely,” Dylan Harper said. “I know my dad hates when I say it, but he’s the greatest to do it in my opinion. The way he treats himself, the way he goes about his business. It would be an honor to work out with him. I have a good connection with him. I can always text him whenever I need him. So, stuff like that.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dylan Harper praised by LeBron James

Dylan Harper has taken college basketball by storm and, alongside Ace Bailey, has been the only bright spot for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights this season, wielding a 7-10 Big Ten conference and 14-14 overall record.

Harper has injected himself into conversations about being a lottery pick during the 2025 NBA draft. He is averaging 19.4 points on 48.7% shooting from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc, 4.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists this season.

Ad

The sentiment between Harper and the Lakers star is mutual, as LeBron James mentioned during an interview with "Scoop B" last month that he had a close relationship with the Scarlet Knights star.

“I mean, obviously I’ve been watching him (Dylan Harper) for quite a while,” LeBron James said. “He calls me ‘unc’ and I call him ‘nephew.’ I love what he’s been doing at Rutgers, and I’ve been watching him for a long time now. Special kid, special talent.

Ad

“He’s going to be really good in this league,” James said. “He comes from a great family, obviously. Me and Harp, his pops, go back a while. So, I’m excited for what he’s been doing right now at Rutgers and what he’s going to continue to do in the future.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Dylan Harper is already catching the attention of superstars like LeBron James even before finishing his first college basketball season, showing his immense potential.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback