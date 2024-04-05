"I know that she's not the only one that's got an offer": WNBA star Kelsey Plum reveals Iowa's Caitlin Clark isn't alone in being approached by BIG3

On March 27, Ice Cube, founder of BIG3, announced Caitlin Clark's invitation to the league, potentially making her its first female player.

However, new information from Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum on the Pat McAfee Show, revealed that more female basketball players could join BIG3.

Plum was asked if this would be too much for Clark to play in both the BIG3 league and the WNBA, she said:

"I mean, it's an individual basis. But I know that she's not the only one that's got an offers and I think it'll be interesting to see. That's a lot of money. It's only like 10 games, I think. It'll be interesting because it is the Olympic year. I don't suspect you'll have a high level of like people that go, but in other years, shoot guys."

She also added that while it would be nice if they could coordinate with the WNBA, a start from somewhere is always appreciated. When asked about the naysayers who seem to disregard the BIG3, Plum said:

"Everyone that has an attitude about it has never run a real business. To me that's like, who is someone to hate on someone that's trying to do something different and that's what you have to do, ... be innovative, you have to be different."

"I appreciate him for being a leader and stepping up ... I think time will tell how this all shaped out, but at the end of the day, basketball's basketball ... and so good things to come."

Caitlin Clark and Iowa Hawkeyes prepare for Final Four

Before Caitlin Clark enters the pro leagues, she still has the last bit of college basketball in March Madness. On Friday, Clark and the Hawkeyes will take on Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies for a spot in the finals. Speaking on the match-up, Caitlin Clark said:

"It's not Paige versus Caitlin. It takes the entire team to win a basketball game and you know, both of us are going to do everything we can."

"But I think the coolest thing about Paige is how resilient she is. Obviously, she's kind of been dealt a tough hand. The way she carries herself on and off the court, the way she works hard and none of that has changed since I've known her since she was in Middle School. She's always worked that same way."

The game is scheduled to tip off at 9:30 p.m. EST at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, and will be broadcast on ESPN.

