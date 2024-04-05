WATCH: Lisa Bluder & Iowa crew celebrate Caitlin Clark's AP Player of the Year announcement in most fun way possible

One of the tightest races for the National Player of the Year award came to an end on the NCAA Women's side of the bracket with Caitlin Clark going back-to-back with her second award in a row.

The Iowa Hawkeyes team, though, had a very unique way of celebrating the announcement. Head coach Lisa Bluder knew about the result and she had a "Wheel of Fortune" idea in mind.

She role played as Vanna with an LED screen acting as the Wheel of Fortune board. Asking the team to guess letters, the way the game typically goes, the words started materializing.

Once the word "Caitlin" became clear, teammates were ready to throw out guesses, with "Caitlin is coming back?" drawing a hilarious reaction from the superstar.

Once the message became clear, the board started revealing itself. Eventually, the message read loud and clear:

"Caitlin is AP Player of the Year"

As the locker room turned joyful around a visibly overjoyed Caitlin Clark, the entire team started celebrating the incredible honor for #22.

"Job's not finished": Caitlin Clark

Over the last couple of weeks, Caitlin Clark has echoed Kobe Bryant in a multitude of ways. After winning the Big 10 Championship, she did the iconic Kobe pose in the locker room with the Big 10 trophy.

But her tribute after the Elite Eight game against the LSU Tigers might have been even more poignant. Kobe Bryant, during the 2009 NBA Finals against the Orlando Magic made the quote, "Job's not finished," when his team was up 2-0.

For Caitlin Clark, who lost in the NCAA Finals last year to the LSU Tigers, sprouting the intense rivalry against Angel Reese, the Elite Eight match was a monumental mountain to climb.

A 41-point, 12-assist outing to convert a 45-all first half into a 94-87 win cemented it as one of the best performances of her career. In the process, she broke Diana Taurasi's record for most 3-pointers in NCAA Tournament history.

In typical Kobe Bryant fashion, Mamba Mentality was high in Clark. In the post-game press conference, her response was a callback to that iconic quote from the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

"Job's not finished."

What's next on the "job"?

The next part of the "job" is the Final Four. In the way is fellow National Player of the Year contender Paige Bueckers, who Clark beat out.

When the two teams face off on Apr. 5 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, Clark is walking in with averages of 31.7 points and 8.9 assists. On the other hand, Paige is averaging 21.7 points but with 51.3% shooting and 41.2% from 3-point range.

Do you think Caitlin Clark can "finish the job?" Let us know in the comments below.