"I'll be in attendance": $1.2M NIL valued LSU star Flau'Jae Johnson confirms presence for R&B singer Bahja Rodriguez's Queens of R&B tour

Flau'Jae Johnson and music go hand in hand. An American rapper and LSU's star guard Flau'Jae Johnson has confirmed her presence at the upcoming Queens of R&B 30-city tour organized by Monami Entertainment. She took to X to confirm her presence in the audience by replying to R&B singer Bahja Rodriguez's announcement,

"UMMM, I will be in attendance," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Queens of R&B groups Xscape and SWV will start their tour on June 27, 2024, in Concord, California with MYA, 70, and Total as the supporting artists. The Queens of R&B will cover major cities like Los Vegas, Washington, New York, Boston, and will conclude the tour in Los Angeles on August 18, 2024.

Flau'Jae Johnson grew up around music as her father was a known rapper. He used to go by the name 'Camouflage'. However, he was killed soon after signing a record deal with Universal Music. Johnson also has a distribution deal with Roc Nation, an entertainment company founded by rapper Jay-Z.

After deciding to return to another year of collegiate basketball for Kim Mulkey's LSU, Johnson looks all set to enjoy her off-season. With a large social media following, she had one of her most successful seasons with LSU in the 2023-24 campaign.

Johnson averaged 14.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists for the LSU and made it to the Second-team All-SEC. She was named the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2023 and was named in the SEC All-Freshman Team (2023). As a freshman, Johnson averaged 11 points and 5.9 rebounds per game and led her team to the NCAA title in 2023.

Former LSU star Angel Reese was drafted to the WNBA as a No.7 pick in the first round by Chicago Sky. With her departure, Johnson is expected to be the new face of LSU next season. With the need to nurture her outside shooting skills, she will be looking to improve her draft prospects.

Flau'Jae Johnson talked about the struggles of being a rapper and a player at once

The singer of the single "It Ain't My Fault", Flau'Jae Johnson once talked about how difficult it is to carry two careers at the same time. In a match against UCLA Bruins last season, where she performed remarkably well, she appeared in a courtside interview to talk about the struggles she faces while balancing hoop and rapping at the same time,

"Because I know people are going to discredit me because I rap and I hoop, so I know I got to go extra hard. So that's what I do, I be in the gym," said Johnson.

Johnson secured her season-best in that game by scoring 24 points, 12 rebounds, and one assist. She secured 63.6 percent shots during the match where Tigers beat UCLA by 78-69 in a fierce battle.