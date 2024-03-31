LSU star Flau'Jae Johnson had the best game of her season during the Tigers' 78-69 win against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament to book a slot in the Elite Eight.

She registered 24 points, 12 rebounds and one assist on 63.6% shooting during the clash. During a courtside interview with Holly Rowe, the $1.1 million NIL-valued LSU star (as per On3), who is also a rapper, revealed the struggles she faces by being both a successful rapper and a college basketball player.

“I’ve been focused. I’ve been in the gym. I’ve been locked in. Every day I’m in the gym putting up reps, every day," Johnson said.

"Because I know people are going to discredit me because I rap and I hoop, so I know I got to go extra hard. So that’s what I do, I be in the gym.”

Flau'Jae Johnson defends Kim Mulkey

Fiery LSU coach Kim Mulkey has been in the news the past fortnight due to a Washington Post article about her previous controversies that was scheduled to drop.

She railed against the alleged controversies that would have been listed in the article, claiming that it was a hit piece meant to distract the LSU Tigers as they attempted to defend their national championship.

Kim Mulkey addressed the article after her team beat the UCLA Bruins to advance to the Elite Eight against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

“I hadn’t read that trash,” Kim Mulkey said. “I’m not gonna read it. That’s why I hired lawyers. The lawyers will review it and when this season is over, they’ll give me a call and say, ‘This is our next step.’ (I’m not) reading that stuff.”

LSU guard Flau'Jae Johnson came to her coach's defense before the game against the Bruins, pointing out the pivotal role that the coach had played in advancing her career.

“I never won,” said Flau'Jae Johnson. “Like, when I was in high school, I never won a championship or anything.

"I told Coach Mulkey that I just wanted to be a winner. I mean, we won my first year, so it’s kind of like I was spoiled a little bit. But I want to be a winner. She knows how to win."

Flau'Jae Johnson won the national championship with LSU under Kim Mulkey during her first year, fulfilling the vision she had when she first joined, justifying her staunch defense of the Tigers coach.