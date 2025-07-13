“I’ll never forget that 2008 squad”: College hoops fans react as Duke legend Coach K gets inducted into US Olympic Hall of Fame

The Duke Blue Devils have one of the most successful college basketball programs in history. A big part of that success was coach Mike Krzyzewski, better known as Coach K. He was the coach of the team from 1980 until 2022 and helped the team win five national championships.

On Saturday, an Instagram post by the Team USA account celebrated Coach K's induction into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame. He led the team to three gold medals in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

This led to a big reaction on X as fans celebrated Coach K's incredible career.

"I’ll never forget that 2008 squad. They was hella fun to watch," one fan wrote.

"World Class Global Recognizable Notable Iconic Inspiring Superstar and Legendary All Time Great, Bonafide GOAT Qualified," one fan commented.

"2022 when he retired feels like a long time ago but really just right around the corner," one fan added.

Fans continued to react in the comments. However, not all of them were positive. Many pointed out that he lost more games than he should have with Team USA.

"That’s because past coaches haven’t tried to hold the reins for multiple Olympics… Coach K is a great coach, but used this position and the relationships he cultivated with NBA super stars as a recruiting tactic for Duke," one fan wrote.

"Where did the 7 losses come from?" one fan commented.

"If anything it's disappointing he lost 7 times," one fan added.

Duke has done a good job in the post-Coach K era

Coach K is viewed by most college basketball fans and analysts as one of the greatest coaches of all time. He was able to build a program that succeeded across many different eras. Even in his final season, the Blue Devils were able to perform well, reaching the Final Four in 2022.

Following Coach K's departure, Duke named Jon Scheyer as the team's next coach. While Duke has not won a national championship since he took over, Scheyer has done a good job in the post-Coach K era.

Scheyer's first season at the helm was disappointing as the team was eliminated in the second round. However, the next two seasons both featured deep runs by Duke. In 2024, the team reached the Elite Eight, and then in 2025, the Blue Devils reached the Final Four. While the team is still looking for its first national championship under Scheyer, it has been an impressive transitional period.

