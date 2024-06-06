"I don't have lots of friends... Andrea and my boys are who I have" — Dan Hurley's honest admission about his personal life

Dan Hurley might be heading to the NBA after helping revive the UConn Huskies men's basketball program. He joined the program in 2018, four years after the Huskies last won the national championship. He rebuilt the program and took them to the top of the men's basketball world, not once but twice in his six years so far.

Hurley has proved to be a great head coach on the court and a family man off it. He has always maintained that his family, especially his wife Andrea Hurley, has been his biggest support system. In a 2023 interview, he made an honest admission about his personal life in an interview.

“I don’t have a lot of friends, to be honest. Andrea and my boys are who I have, and they’re my world,” he told Fox Sports.

Hurley met his wife Andrea Hurley as a student at Seton Hall, and they became friends. In an interview, she revealed that she didn't know that he came from a famous basketball family. According to her, their friendship turned into romance and they got married in 1997. The couple has two sons, Danny Hurley and Andrew Hurley. Andrew also played under his dad at UConn as a walk-on recruit to the program.

Dan Hurley's wife was never a passionate basketball fan, but she has grown to root for her husband's team. She has been known to show her support for the Huskies by helping the team out in every way she can.

Dan Hurley being targeted by the Los Angeles Lakers as next head coach

Coming back to Dan Hurley's potential move to the NBA, reports suggest that the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to acquire his services as head coach. According to ESPN, the franchise has had preliminary discussions with the UConn boss, and both parties would be in talks to take the deal further in the coming days. A massive long-term contract is said to be on the table for the two-time national champion.

Hurley has led the Huskies to two back-to-back national titles in 2023 and then in 2024, making them the first program to be repeat champions in 17 years. They have every chance for a three-peat, with the team still being seen as a preseason top-five pick. But Dan Hurley has held ambitions of coaching in the NBA for a long time, and coaching the likes of LeBron James might be too enticing an offer to refuse.

