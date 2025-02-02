"I love you all, my SEC girls": A'ja Wilson surprises Auburn hoopers before ultimate South Carolina clash

A'ja Wilson has always carried South Carolina in her heart. Yet again, she proved her love for the program by surprising everyone ahead of one of the biggest SEC matchups of the season. The Las Vegas Aces star and Gamecocks legend also surprised Auburn's team before they clashed with No. 1 South Carolina.

Wilson delivered encouraging words to them, as shown in an Instagram video posted by Auburn's WBB handle.

"I just wanna say, good luck out there... I love you all, my SEC girls," said A'ja Wilson. "... I'm excited to see you guys play. You know it's a big day for me and my family. I'm truly excited to have you all out here. So, go out there and do your thing, " she added.

Wilson, a three-time WNBA MVP and one of the most dominant players in the game today, has undeniably left a mark on South Carolina basketball. She led the program when the Gamecocks won their first national championship in 2017. She also won three consecutive SEC Player of the Year awards and became the all-time leading scorer for the program.

A'ja Wilson was undoubtedly the heart of the college team. She set various records and was one of the best inspirations for future generations. Her visit to Auburn's locker room shows that she's still invested in the SEC's growth. Auburn players listened intently as she spoke as they knew they were hearing one of the best to ever play in the SEC.

Wilson's greatness is backed by her stellar achievements in the league. During her time as a Gamecock, she averaged 17.3 points per game and 8.7 rebounds per game.

In the 2018 WNBA Draft, she was the No. 1 overall pick by the Las Vegas Aces. Even after transitioning to the WNBA, she remained one of the most dominating players.

Retirement of A'ja Wilson's No. 22 jersey at South Carolina

In an emotional ceremony, A'ja Wilson's legacy at South Carolina reached another milestone when her No. 22 jersey was lifted into the rafters of Colonial Life Arena. In the presence of her parents, she stood at the center court with thousands of cheering fans. She was overcome with emotion as she watched her jersey take its place among the greats.

"My grandmother couldn't even walk on this campus," said Wilson during the unveiling of her statue outside the arena. "If she was here today to see her granddaughter has a status where she once could not walk... it goes to show how you just plant seeds, and that's what it's all about."

Wilson continues to be a role model, not just for South Carolina but for the women's basketball universe. As the South Carolina Gamecocks, who are No. 1 in the SEC, gear up for another championship, their most famous former player remains their biggest supporter.

