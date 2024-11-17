“I love their co-parenting”: College hoops fans react to Kiyan Anthony’s heartfelt tribute for mom La La Anthony

Kiyan Anthony made important college decisions on Friday. After months of speculation, La La Anthony's son chose to follow in his father, Carmelo Anthony's footsteps and play for the Syracuse Orange.

Later, at a party to celebrate his new chapter, Kiyan took time to thank everyone in his life, from his grandparents to his friends, cousins, and his parents, Melo and La La. The actress shared a video on TikTok with the caption:

"My heart aka KIYAN CARMELO ANTHONY 🥹❤️🍊🍊pls watch til the end when the curtain drops!"

Kiyan Anthony, when thanking La La Anthony in his speech, said:

"She was here. She wasn't there at all my games, but she always played in the background. Anything I, you know, I was going through, it was girls, she right there. "

Fans in the comments were impressed by Kiyan's warm words towards his parents. They praised La La and Carmelo for raising their son right.

"I love their co parenting it’s amazing," one fan wrote.

"Congratulations Kiyan you worked very hard young man. Melo and Lala you guys did great job at co parenting🥰," another commented.

Here are a few more fan reactions giving props to Melo and La La:

La La Anthony comments on Kiyan Anthony's college decision

Kiyan Anthony is playing his senior season with the Long Island Lutheran High School, in New York. The guard announced his college decision on his father, Carmelo Anthony's podcast, '7PM in Brooklyn' on Friday. La La Anthony was also present for the episode and she shared her thoughts after Kiyan chose the Orange.

"I'm not a person that cries like that but it's emotional," she said. "I'm so proud of you and I just want you to know that I'll always be here for you and it's gonna be hard not having you in the house.

"I don't know how I am gonna adjust to that, but I am trying. I'm in therapy to work through that." (00:48:26)

Kiyan Anthony's decision has raised hopes for many about Syracuse's prospects for next season. His father, Carmelo, led the Orange to their only NCAA championship in 2003 and the young guard has similar expectations. Talking about his goals, Kiyan said in an interview with ESPN:

"I'm going to do everything Coach Autry needs me to do. We talk a lot, especially late at night, about how we can make Syracuse basketball great. Off the court, Coach is super cool.

"You could go out with him on a Friday night. He's still young and connects with all his players; he is very relatable."

What do you think of Kiyan Anthony's college decision? Let us know in the comments section below.

