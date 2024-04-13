"I love going to the mall": USC star JuJu Watkins shares her favorite thing to do off the court as Trojans start offseason

JuJu Watkins and the USC Trojans' season came to an end after an 80-73 loss in the Elite Eight of March Madness. During an appearance on Podcast P with Paul George, the guard shared her ideal activities on a day off.

"I love going shopping, which is not the best thing to do, but I just love going to the mall, like all my friends are going to Melrose or something. It's therapeutic," Watkins said.

In her freshman season, JuJu Watkins averaged 27.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. She is the all-time leading freshman scorer in NCAA history (920) surpassing Iowa's Caitlin Clark (799).

Watkins has also set multiple records this season like the most points scored in a game for a USC player (51) and most Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors (14). Basketball experts predict that if JuJu continues to maintain or increase her average, she can easily beat many records set by Caitlin Clark.

Her excellent performances have drawn fans from everywhere, including celebrities like LeBron James. Commenting on this, Watkins said:

"Every time I see him it's always just like 'keep going'. Just what he's able to accomplish I think he's just already inspiring, just seeing how far he's come. So for him to really take his time out of his day and come watch us play, it's amazing."

JuJu Watkins admits her competition is the reason for greatness

This graduating senior class is considered one of the greatest in women's basketball, consisting of Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink and Kamilla Cardoso, among others. With them moving to the WNBA, the new faces of college basketball are JuJu Watkins, MiLaysia Fulwiley, Hannah Hidalgo and many more.

Watkins was asked about her thoughts on representing the sport and she said:

"I think that I wouldn't be considered the person I am without my competition. I mean, the comp is everything. The conferences, the great teams. I guess that's really what matters, just who you're playing. I think that's also a factor in how great you are, and just seeing who you're able to play in."

"I wouldn't say I'm doing it alone. There's great teams everywhere. So many great players, and I'm just glad that I get to play against them," she added

Next season, Watkins and USC have a chance at creating history and bringing home the championship. According to the guard, preparations have already begun.

