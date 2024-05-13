"I love you": Paige Bueckers shares wholesome message for mom with a throwback pic on her IG story

UConn star Paige Bueckers is busy preparing for the 2024-25 season, but she took time to celebrate Mother's Day on Sunday. In an Instagram post, Bueckers shared a childhood picture with her mother, Amy Fuller, and had a message for her.

"Happy Mother's Day to my rock! Thanks for holding it down for me always. I love you," Bueckers wrote.

Paige Bueckers' message for Mother's Day

Amy Fuller, a former athlete, competed in track and field and cross-country at St. Thomas University. She married Bob Bueckers in 1999, and the couple had Paige in 2001. When she was three years old, her parents divorced, and Amy moved from Minnesota to Billings, Montana. She works as an equipment specialist in dentistry.

Paige Bueckers' mother revealed she did not expect her to be so famous

Despite moving two states away, Amy Fuller was always present in her daughter's life and cheered her on during her games. However, Paige Bueckers' worldwide fame was unexpected, as Fuller revealed in an interview with the Connecticut Post in 2021.

“I get messages from all over the world,” Fuller said. “They’re from like Africa, Australia, Europe. I don’t know why. It can get random — complete strangers.

“You never expect your kid not to be great. You always want the best and expect the best and hope for the best, but I don’t think anyone could’ve foreseen this. I sure didn’t.”

Paige Bueckers went through tough times after an incredible freshman season as she struggled with injuries. The guard missed nearly 700 days from the court, and Amy Fuller admitted that it was hard for her to see her daughter not play.

“It was actually a little weird because it had been taken away for so long that I was just used to coming out here and watching the games with her on the bench doing her cheerleader role,” said Fuller.

When Paige Bueckers returned to the court for the 2023-24 season, her mother was present front and center, cheering. After the preseason game against Southern Connecticut State, Fuller said:

"I came out (for the exhibition) and I was like, this is what I’ve been missing. The bug is back, I need to be at every game. I hate missing any games. But it’s been so wonderful.

“It’s bittersweet because of what’s happened, but to see her joy on the court like sticking her tongue out, flexing, it was everything. It was the first time I saw that spark, that joy — not only in her but the whole team in general. They all looked connected together."

While the 2023-24 season may have been riddled with injuries, Bueckers and the UConn Huskies are back healthy and ready to take on the new season.

