IN PHOTOS: UConn relishes 2024 memories with an amazing photodump featuring Paige Bueckers, Nika Mühl and more

The UConn Huskies' 2023-24 season came to an end with a Final Four loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Since then, the team's core has changed, as Nika Mühl and Aaliyah Edwards transitioned to the WNBA, and Paige Bueckers is the only remaining player of the trio.

With all the changes, UConn decided to take a look back as the team posted a carousel of collages that showed the Huskies' memories from on and off the court:

"Core memories," the caption read.

This season was extra hard for UConn. The team struggled with back-to-back injuries to its senior players, Azzi Fudd (two games played), Caroline Ducharme (four games played) and Aubrey Griffin (14 games played), who were sidelined for long stretches of the season.

Against all odds, the Huskies were able to go deep in the postseason with the help of Ashlynn Shade, KK Arnold, Qadence Samuels and Ice Brady, who all stepped up.

After their March Madness exit, UConn coach Geno Auriemma told the press:

“This year was certainly one of the most challenging seasons my career and I have a lot of admiration and I'm really proud of my team. For them to be here right now in this spot is probably one of the most gratifying things that I've had to experience in all my 40 years at Connecticut.”

The road ahead for UConn

Paige Bueckers announced on her Senior Night that she will be returning to play for the Huskies next season. A healthy Azzi Fudd and Aubrey Griffin will join her, forming a new trio.

Aaliyah Edwards was picked No.3 by the Washington Mystics and Nika Mühl followed in the footsteps of UConn legend Sue Bird as she will play for the Seattle Storm in the WNBA. Amari DeBerry and Ines Bettencourt have entered the transfer portal and have since signed with Maryland Terrapins and Gonzaga Bulldogs, respectively.

Joining the Huskies from the portal is former Princeton guard Kaitlyn Chen. The Ivy League Player of the Year is predicted to be the most probable replacement for Nika Mühl.

From the 2024 graduating class, Sarah Strong has declared her commitment to play for the Huskies. The No. 1 ranked recruit announced her commitment one day after the Final Four loss. Explaining her decision, Strong said (via ESPN):

"Just watching them play ... watching and realizing I can help them and be there. I'm just ready to be there and practice and play. I like the style and feel like I fill a need there. I'm drawn to the championship culture.

"UConn kept it real. They would tell me what I need to work on, they would just tell me I need to get in better shape and now they've noticed a difference. Some coaches would be like, 'You're so good,' and obviously I know I'm not ready to be at the college level [currently]. I just like that they kept it honest."

With a healthier and complete roster, expectations are high on the players to bring the national championship that has eluded them since 2016.

