"I'm beyond grateful": Aaron Fearne reacts to being named Charlotte 49ers' permanent head coach

Newly appointed Charlotte 49ers head coach Aaron Fearne has expressed his gratitude to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte community for officially naming him as the permanent bench tactician of the American Athletic Conference team. He will lead the team for the remainder of the 2023-24 US NCAA men's basketball season.

Fearne, who served as interim head coach on June 7, thanked Charlotte's high-ranking sports officials, including athletic director Mike Hill and university chancellor Sharon Gaber for allowing him to coach the program.

He also thanked the players and staff for trusting and wanting him as their bench tactician. The Australian coach also mentioned his family and the Niners community, who have continuously supported the team over the past nine months.

“I am beyond grateful to my family, the students, the fans, and the community that has rallied behind us over the past nine months.

This all would not be possible without their support. I am looking forward to facing the challenges and successes that lie ahead together," Fearne said.

Hill hailed Fearne as the "right man for this job." He saw how the players rallied behind the mentor, resulting in an excellent 2023–24 campaign that saw the squad competing for a league championship.

2017 NBL Blitz

Fearne used defense as Charlotte 49ers calling card

Fearne served the 49ers as its assistant coach from 2018–2022, before being named associate head coach in the 2022–23 season. He was named interim head coach on June 7, 2023, following the resignation of Ron Sanchez.

Under his tutelage, the 49ers have compiled a 15-8 win-loss record, including 9-2 in their debut season in the American Athletic Conference.

Fearne employed a formidable defensive scheme, which is ranked 24th in the league for the fewest points allowed.

Fearne also guided Charlotte to its first eight-game conference winning streak in program history. This included a historic 70-68 triumph over No. 17 Florida Atlantic.

Also read: Who is Josh Schertz? Everything we know about the mastermind behind Indiana State's first ranked season since Larry Bird in 1979

The win was the first over a ranked opponent at home and first overall since 2013.

Currently, Charlotte is in second place, just one game out of the AAC lead, and with the conference championship within reach, Fearne has promised to continue unleashing the tough and competitive brand of play they are performing until the end of the season.

"I'm prepared to lead this program. We are committed to bringing a tough, competitive brand of basketball to the American Athletic Conference. We will play with pace, attack the glass, and apply pressure to our opponents in all phases of the game," he said.

The 49ers will next play on Thursday, February 15, at the Halton Arena, against UTSA.

Do you think Charlotte has made the right decision in naming Aaron Fearne as their official head coach? Let us know in the comment section.