  • "I'm coming over": GF JaMeesia Ford, Flau'jae Johnson hype up MiLaysia Fulwiley after major achievement at just 20 years of age

By Salim Prajapati
Published Aug 25, 2025 00:39 GMT
JaMeesia Ford, Flau
JaMeesia Ford, Flau'jae Johnson hype up MiLaysia Fulwiley - Source: Getty

LSU guard MiLaysia Fulwiley is living the dream of many young adults: to own a house and achieve financial independence. She has bought her first apartment at a young age and shared her excitement on Instagram.

On Sunday, Fulwiley posted a carousel of images showing her new living space.

"first apartment at 20😎! THANK YOU GOD 🙏🏾🙏🏾 #newbeginings #youngestincharge💯 #goddid," she wrote.
The images captured Fulwiley posing in a modern kitchen, sitting on a white kitchen island. It appeared to be a spacious area featuring a minimalistic design with gray cabinets.

Fans and fellow athletes, including her girlfriend JaMeesia Ford and teammate Flau'jae Johnson, flooded her comments with congratulatory messages.

"sooo proud of youu 🥹🥹💕💕!!!" Ford wrote.
"I’m coming over," Johnson added.
"I’m invited ?" 2027 five-star recruit Jezelle Banks commented.
Screenshot via Instagram (@laywitdabutter/IG)
Screenshot via Instagram (@laywitdabutter/IG)

MiLaysia Fulwiley transferred from South Carolina to LSU in April after playing two seasons under Dawn Staley. She averaged 11.7 points and 2.8 rebounds last season.

MiLaysia Fulwiley shares behind-the-scenes from photo shoot with Mikaylah Williams

The LSU Tigers fans are eagerly waiting to see the duo of MiLaysia Fulwiley and Mikaylah Williams on the court next season. With their chemistry on offense, the team will surely step up to a new level.

While fans have to wait a few more months for their on-court partnership, the duo offered a glimpse into their synergy with a photo shoot in Baton Rouge.

Fulwiley shared a behind-the-scenes look at their joint Red Bull photo shoot on Instagram stories on Sunday. Both wore the brand's merchandise and posed for the camera. Williams held a Red Bull can, while Fulwiley held a basketball.

Screenshot via Instagram stories (@laywitdabutter/IG)
Screenshot via Instagram stories (@laywitdabutter/IG)

Williams enters her junior collegiate season this fall and is anticipated to keep the momentum from her impressive sophomore campaign. She was the third leading scorer for the Tigers, behind Flau'jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow.

Kim Mulkey's LSU finished last season with a 31-6 record. They advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament before being eliminated by UCLA.

Fulwiley’s addition to the team, coupled with the presence of Johnson and Williams, makes the Tigers a serious title contender.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
bell-icon Manage notifications