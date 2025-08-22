MiLaysia Fulwiley drops 3-word reaction for GF JaMeesia Ford's snaps in cool tracksuit

LSU guard MiLaysia Fulwiley expressed her admiration for her girlfriend, JaMeesia Ford's Instagram post on Thursday. Ford, a track and field athlete, shared a series of photos in a stylish tracksuit.&quot;give me all of your attention. 💋,&quot; she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe mirror selfies captured her outfit in detail. The sprinter wore a cream and navy blue athletic ensemble, featuring a fitted zip-up jacket. She paired that with matching navy blue track pants that have cream-colored piping along the sides.&quot;Wow just beautiful,&quot; she wrote, adding a series of star-struck and smiling face with hearts emojis.Fulwiley commented on Instagram (@jameesiaford/IG)MiLaysia Fulwiley, who transferred to LSU from South Carolina this offseason, also reposted Ford's images to her Instagram story.Screenshot via Instagram (@laywitdabutter/IG)While Fulwiley made a move to a new university, Ford remains a key athlete at the University of South Carolina. She competes in both indoor and outdoor track, specializing in sprint events like the 100m, 200m and 400m. She won the 200m title at this year's NCAA Outdoor championships.Fulwiley also had a notable sophomore year with the Gamecocks, contributing to their run to the national championship game, where they lost to UConn. She averaged 11.7 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.MiLaysia Fulwiley describes her relationship with JaMeesia Ford as supportive and inspiringIn a March interview with AS USA, MiLaysia Fulwiley discussed her relationship with her girlfriend, JaMeesia Ford, and how it all began. They had won the Freshman of the Year awards in their respective sports at South Carolina last year.The two met at a joint athletic event and quickly formed a bond, finding common ground in their shared experiences.&quot;I got to know her off the track,&quot; Fulwiley said. &quot;So once I’d seen how she was on the track ... I was like, 'Wow, she’s almost as great of a person on the track as she is off the track.' I’ve never really seen a couple that thrives like us. That’s what really made us want to go public.&quot;For people to support us individually and as a couple, that just shows us that we’re a power couple but also power individuals, We both put our sports first and relationship second. But it’s all working out.&quot;Fulwiley often attends Ford's track meets to support her girlfriend. Now that they are at different universities, it might not be as easy for them to attend each other’s athletic events, presenting a new dynamic in their relationship.