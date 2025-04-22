"This gives off Hailey Van Lith vibes": Fans left in shambles as MiLaysia Fulwiley reportedly schedules LSU visit with Kim Mulkey

South Carolina Gamecocks guard MiLaysia Fulwiley may be on the move to her program's direct SEC rival. On Monday, numerous reports, including @SkimMilkey on X, suggest rumblings that the spitfire slasher is expected to come to the Kim Mulkey-coached LSU Tigers campus soon for an official visit.

This comes after the confirmation of her moving on from the Dawn Staley-coached Gamecocks for her junior stint on Thursday, April 17, with a lengthy, emotional letter on her Instagram expressing her gratitude to the program where she spent the last two years.

"South Carolina transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley will be visiting LSU 'soon', according to multiple sources. LSU seems to be the frontrunner at this point to land Fulwiley," @SkimMilkey on X reported.

College basketball fans and spectators were then left in shambles, given that Fulwiley's fit in Mulkey's LSU may be questionable.

"This gives off Hailey Van Lith vibes. It's a combo that won't work," one user claimed.

"We got too many guards already lol," an LSU fan pointed out.

"I don’t know about his one. Is there enough shots between Johnson, Williams and 'Lay? Plus, if Sarah commits how does that work with shot distribution? Will 'Lay come off the bench or is she trying to play point guard?," another fan questioned.

"Lol why? She’s a score first player and you already have Williams and 4. It’s most likely gonna be a HVL situation and it’s not worth the gamble. Gilbert was called clutch and as soon as she started missing a couple shots the fans turned on her. Say no Fulwiley," a user wrote.

Other users, presumably from the Gamecocks faithful, then shared their reactions on the incoming third-year standout's move to the program's conference rival.

"SC fans will be in tears on here if she commits," one user said.

"We Love 'Lay to death but anywhere in the SEC would be a mistake. THE Dawn Staley coaching is unmatched and the culture is putting egos aside. That's what makes us SEC champs + Final 4 bound every year. And you make it to the league pro ready already, so pick your poison or don't," another user shared.

"This young lady is about to literally give up her life-long key to her and my city of Columbia, SC for two years somewhere else. For a quick feel she's going to give up winning because SC still winning the SEC next season. MiLaysia, you messin up," a user posted.

On the year, MiLaysia Fulwiley helped Staley's team to an overall record of 35-4 and 15-1 during SEC play, but was unable to successfully defend their national title.

MiLaysia Fulwiley is leaving the program she won a national title with in her rookie year

Throughout the 2024-2025 season, it seemed as though MiLaysia Fulwiley was going to be one of the cornerstones for the South Carolina Gamecocks for years to come, especially since they won it all in the 2023-2024 campaign.

But even after a success-filled freshman year, Fulwiley is looking to find better opportunities elsewhere. Whether it's with the LSU Tigers or any other program, Fulwiley will be bringing her immense two-way skillset as a guard with her.

In her overall tenure with the Gamecocks, MiLaysia Fulwiley averaged 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

