Caitlin Clark has written her name in the college basketball history books, not only as an Iowa Hawkeyes player but overall. The number 22 has become immortal for women's basketball fans and the star point guard was asked all about it. She went on to reveal the real reason behind her always sporting the number 22.

The Hawkeyes made their way into their second-straight national title game after a close win over the UConn Huskies. Clark, with 21 points, seven assists and nine rebounds, was the star of the show. The question about her jersey number came up in a press conference before the game.

Here is the real reason Iowa star Caitlin Clark, who has a $3.2 million NIL valuation (per On3), wears number 22 on her back, according to a video shared by sports journalist Lex.

“Yeah, honestly I’m not a very creative person. I was born on January 22 so, that's what I went with since I was about five years old,” Clark could be heard saying with a smile.

Clark recently broke scoring records in NCAA basketball for both women and men. Her scoring prowess hasn't slowed down even after that and she has been constantly dropping more than 20 points in most of the games.

Clark has already declared for the WNBA draft for this year, so it is her last chance to win a national title, something she needs to complete her college CV.

Caitlin Clark's final frontier just a win away

Caitlin Clark has achieved everything at the college level. But there is one title that has eluded her all this while, a national title. She came close to winning it last year but eventually lost it to Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers in a close contest in the championship game.

This time, she helped eliminate Reese and the Lady Tigers on the Elite Eight stage with a superb 41-point performance on Monday. Then she dropped another 21 points to help the team overcome Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies in the Final Four stage with a 71-69 scoreline.

Now her final frontier is just a win away. The Hawkeyes will be up against Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday in the championship game, a team that hasn't seen a single defeat in the 2023-24 season.

