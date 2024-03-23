“I’m done with ball” - Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban chooses Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour over college basketball 2 days into March Madness

Kristen Saban, daughter of former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, recently announced that she will attend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour instead of college basketball after just two days of March Madness action.

In light of the upsets that have already taken place in the competition, Kristen tweeted on Thursday, saying she was "done with ball".

“I’m done with ball. Eras Tour brings more joy,” Kristen wrote on X.

Kristen's heart is more inclined toward the Eras Tour, which began on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. According to Inquirer, on home turf, Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” claimed the title of the highest-grossing concert film in domestic box office history with $180.7 million.

The concert film was widely distributed through AMC Theatres and managed to earn an impressive $262 million in box office revenue.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is set to conclude on Dec. 8, 2024, in Vancouver, Canada.

Kristen Saban would feel the sting of missing out on March Madness mania

It seems that Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban missed a huge bite of the excitement of March Madness. She missed out on big upsets on the basketball courts, including an incredible performance by star player Jack Gohlke who scored 10 3-pointers to help Oakland stun Kentucky in the NCAA tournament's first round.

Another huge game saw No. 4 seed Kansas survive a comeback bid from No. 13 seed Samford, winning 93-89. This was largely thanks to a controversial call made with only 14 seconds remaining, where the Jayhawks took advantage of a phantom foul in the waning seconds on Thursday night.

March Madness big upsets from the first round of the 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball

Upset Details No. 11 Duquesne caused an upset by defeating No. 6 BYU with a score of 71-67. No. 11 Oregon toppled No. 6 South Carolina with a score of 87-73. No. 7 Dayton went on a wild second-half run and defeated No. 10 Nevada with a score of 63-60. No. 14 Oakland made history by firing off 15 3-pointers and beating No. 3 Kentucky with a score of 80-76, thereby advancing to the second round for the first time. No. 11 NC State pulled off an upset by defeating No. 6 Texas Tech with a score of 80-67.

