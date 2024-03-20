2024 March Madness schedule: How to watch every men's NCAA Tournament Game

Another season of March Madness has begun, and the hectic schedule of 67 total games can be difficult for even the most hardcore fans to keep up with. The First Four kicked off on Tuesday and continues Wednesday before the first round begins early on Thursday.

From each of the 16 games on the opening day of the tournament to the national championship title game, here's a breakdown of the 2024 tournament schedule and how to catch every matchup this year.

March Madness game schedule today

Date Time Game Network Mar. 20 6:40 p.m. EST Grambling vs. Montana State truTV Mar. 20 9:10 p.m. EST Colorado vs. Boise State truTV

How to watch March Madness games in 2024

All games in this year's tournament will be broadcast on either CBS, TBS, TNT or truTV. CBS and TBS will get the bulk of the games this year, with 21 televised games each throughout the tournament. truTV will showcase 13 total games, followed by TNT with 12.

There are also plenty of live streaming options for fans to follow the action from anywhere. The March Madness Live app allows users to watch and follow every game from the tournament.

Apart from live single-game coverage, the app will feature the "Fast Break" whip-around show, which will include coverage from each live game in real time, so fans don't miss a moment of the action.

Users will also have access to watch live classic tournament game replays, March Madness Legends, Bracket TV, Tournament Updates and One Shining Moment replays on the app as well.

Paramount+ subscribers will be able to tune into every game being televised by CBS and a Max B/R Sports add-on will allow live coverage of games on TBS, TNT, and truTV.

One notable change to the tournament's commentary team this year will be the absence of Jim Nantz. Nantz has been the voice of the Final Four since 1991, but he's stepping away from college basketball to spend more time with his family.

Nantz will be replaced by Ian Eagle, who has been covering the NCAA Tournament since 1998. Eagle will be joined by Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and reporter Tracy Wolfson as the headline commentary team for the tournament.

Here's a look at where you can tune into to watch each round of this year's NCAA Tournament live.

Round Network First Four truTV First Round CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS Second Round CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS Sweet 16 CBS, TBS Elite Eight CBS, TBS Final Four TBS National Championship TBS

2024 March Madness schedule

First Four

Wednesday, March 20—6:40 p.m. EST start

First round

Thursday, Mar. 21–12:15 p.m. EST start

Friday, Mar. 22–12:15 p.m. EST start

Second round

Saturday, Mar. 23–12:10 p.m. EST start

Sunday, Mar. 24–12:10 p.m. EST start

Sweet 16

Thursday, Mar. 28–6:30 p.m. EST start

Friday, Mar. 29–6:30 p.m. EST start

Elite Eight

Saturday, Mar. 30–6:09 p.m. EST start

Sunday, Mar. 31–2:20 p.m. EST start

Final Four

Saturday, Apr. 6–6:09 p.m. EST start

National Championship

Monday, Apr. 8–9:20 p.m. EST start

