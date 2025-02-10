"I'm dumb enough to stay around": Tom Izzo makes hilarious admission after equaling Bob Knight's record for wins 

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo made history on Saturday as he equaled legendary coach Bob Knight’s record for most wins by a Big Ten coach, leading the No. 9-ranked Spartans to a comeback 86-74 victory over Oregon. Izzo reached the conference mark of win No. 353 on the day of the program's annual reunion of former players.

However, Izzo downplayed the milestone with humor and humility during his postgame remarks, making it clear that the accomplishment wasn’t something he had been fixated on.

“The record of all the things I woke up to this morning, no humility, no anything,” Izzo said. “That wasn’t even on the radar. I’ve got an extra year than Bob does. I’m dumb enough to stay around; he left early.”

Izzo’s humor set the tone as he reflected on his career and the context of breaking Knight’s record. Knight, who died in 2023, led the Hoosiers to three national championships (1976, 1981 and 1987). Despite his lighthearted comments, Izzo expressed his respect and admiration for Bob Knight, whose career and legacy influenced his own.

“Records are made to be broken,” Izzo said. “Memory-making moments will never be broken. Records will be broken.

“It’s an honor. He was controversial, but I love him. He was good to me, and he was a great coach. He did many things that I’ve done.”

Izzo even joked about trading his record for Knight’s national championships, a testament to his ultimate focus on winning titles rather than individual accolades.

“If he wants to trade the record, I’ll give him a buzz tonight up there,” Izzo said. "If he wants the record for the other national championships, I’m all in.”

While Izzo may have downplayed his achievement, he took pride in what the record represents: decades of hard work, commitment and the contributions of countless players and staff.

“What I am proud of is I get to be talked about with a guy that I really thought highly of as a coach,” Izzo said, “and I get to appreciate how many players won games for me in different ways, it’s amazing.”

Tom Izzo’s milestone is a reflection not only of his longevity but also of the impact he’s had on the Michigan State basketball program.

Tom Izzo reflects on Michigan State's comeback victory over Oregon

After a thrilling second-half turnaround on Saturday, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo shared his thoughts on the Spartans’ victory against Oregon, highlighting both the challenges his team faced and the adjustments that fueled its comeback.

“Well, part of me feels sorry for (Oregon coach) Dana (Altman),” Izzo said. “They played so well in the first half. Unbelievable. They hit nine or 10 3s in the first half and none in the second.”

Oregon’s hot start was fueled by a flurry of 3-pointers and dominance in converting Michigan State’s mistakes. The Ducks capitalized on turnovers, racking up a 21-2 advantage in points off turnovers during the first half. Despite the deficit, Izzo credited his players for taking accountability at halftime.

“There were no magical things said at halftime,” Izzo said. “I thought our players decided that they weren’t guarding well enough. We were getting beat on dribble drives and everything else.”

The Spartans’ improved defensive intensity forced Oregon into tough shots and disrupted their rhythm. Izzo also praised the energy and impact of the home crowd in helping spark the comeback. He also acknowledged Oregon’s impressive first-half performance.

