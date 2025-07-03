"I'm excited every year": UNC HC Hubert Davis makes feelings known on expectations for Tar Heels ahead of 2025-26 season

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis hopes to do what he managed to achieve in the first season at Chapel Hill — go on a Final Four run. The Tar Heels barely made the NCAA Tournament last season, slating in as an 11-seed and lost to Ole Miss in the first round.

To compete for a national championship, Davis knows he needs to add depth to his roster, and this offseason he did just that. North Carolina added five players from the transfer portal and four high school players.

Davis had a brief interview with On3's Jamie Shaw on Wednesday, where he discussed the Tar Heels' expectations for next season.

"I’m excited every year," Davis said. "I tell the guys this all the time, 'If you’re doing something that you love, in a place that you love, then you’re in a really good spot.' I’ve always loved basketball, I love Carolina, and I love this team, so every year to me is a blessing and an opportunity to dive into each of these kids' lives."

Hubert Davis also touched on his team’s mentality and how much he enjoys coaching this young Tar Heels squad.

"We have great kids," Davis added. "They have a passion to learn and a passion to play basketball. Just a joy to coach and be around, and develop a relationship with them. On the court, it is just fun with them. That is why I coach, to help them on the court, off the court, in the classroom, and that is what we’re doing this summer."

Hubert Davis' UNC unveils its nonconference slate, will host Kansas and visit Kentucky

Hubert Davis learned from the 2024 season's mistakes and crafted a nonconference schedule that will help his team prepare for the postseason. Last year, North Carolina had few home games and was often on the road or at neutral sites, which disrupted the team's chemistry.

In the upcoming season, the Tar Heels will only play one true road game, at Kentucky in the SEC/ACC Challenge on Dec. 2. They start with Central Arkansas on Nov. 3 at Dean Smith Center before hosting Kansas on Nov. 7. They have three more home games before heading to Florida for the Fort Myers Tip-Off tournament.

North Carolina will also face Georgetown in Chapel Hill and Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic in Atlanta in December.

