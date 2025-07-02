Insider breaks down Hubert Davis' UNC stance in Tajh Ariza, Cole Cloer sweepstake

The 2025-26 season is months away but North Carolina coach Hubert Davis is already looking beyond that, focusing on the next generation of talent to don the Tar Heel jersey.

According to On3's recruiting insider Joe Tipton, UNC is actively engaging in recruitment battles for several promising prospects, having extended offers to 12 players in the 2026 class.

Tajh Ariza and Cole Cloer, a dynamic 6-foot-7 small forward from Caldwell Academy in North Carolina, are two notable names being pursued by Hubert Davis and his staff.

In Tuesday's article on On3, Tipton shed light on where the Tar Heels stand with these coveted recruits and how their recruitment is shaping up.

"Five-star Tajh Ariza, the son of former NBA player Trevor Ariza, recently picked up an offer from UNC as well," Tiption wrote. "His recruitment is still pretty wide open, so I could see the Tar Heels making a move here. They’re up against schools like Oregon, Alabama, Texas, Kentucky, and USC."

"Cole Cloer — might be the recruit they’ve been on the longest in the 2026 class. The Tar Heels have been the presumptive favorite for the local prospect since receiving an offer over a year ago. However, some other schools are now making a strong push — North Carolina will need to hold on."

Tipton also mentioned other recruits that UNC is involved with in the class: Dylan Mingo, Miikka Muurinen, Qayden Samuels and Cameron Holmes.

Hubert Davis finds joy in teaching and mentoring young squad this summer

With only two players from last season's roster — Seth Trimble and James Brown — returning this year, Hubert Davis' North Carolina Tar Heels are a new team with a lot of young talent.

Davis, who is entering his fifth season in Chapel Hill, said he is enjoying his time with this group while speaking with On3.

"We have great kids," Davis said. "They have a passion to learn and a passion to play basketball. Just a joy to coach and be around, and develop a relationship with them. On the court, it is just fun with them. That is why I coach, to help them on the court, off the court, in the classroom, and that is what we’re doing this summer."

The Tar Heels are coming off a first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament last season after losing to Ole Miss.

