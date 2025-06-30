Veteran NAIA coach calls on UNC's Seth Trimble to take on leadership role following RJ Davis' departure

RJ Davis was a mainstay at North Carolina over the past five seasons. However, he won't be with the Tar Heels next season after going pro.

Since Davis' departure has left a void at UNC, longtime Milligan Buffaloes coach Bill Robinson has called on Seth Trimble to take on a leadership role at the program next season.

"As soon as camp ended, and we're all up in the concourse eating lunch, you hear a ball bounce down the gym you look down and Seth Trimble's come out of the tunnel with a couple managers and a couple balls and he's working." Robinson said in an appearance of the "Locked On Tar Heels" podcast on Thursday (6:30). "So to me, that's the leadership we've been wanting him to have, and again, he's such a great guy.

"He's just a nice kid, but we need him to kind of be that leader in a different way. And that's how he's going to lead. I think he'll lead more verbally than maybe R.J. did, but he's also right there in the gym. He's the first one out of the tunnel. and that's the kind of leadership I'm really excited to see. And I think that's going to pay off big dividends this year."

Trimble committed to UNC in 2022. He had a breakout year last season, averaging 11.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

However, since Davis won't be at the program next season, Trimble is expected to take center stage for the Tar Heels entering his fourth year at UNC.

RJ Davis signed a one-year deal with LA Lakers after going undrafted

North Carolina star RJ Davis

RJ Davis went undrafted at this year's NBA draft. However, he signed an Exhibit 10 contract, which pays a minimum salary and no bonuses, with the LA Lakers as an undrafted free agent on Thursday.

Davis played 175 games for UNC during his five-year spell at the program. He averaged 15.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg and 3.2 apg at the program.

Davis was named a consensus first-team All-American in 2024, when he was also named the ACC Player of the Year. He earned a second-team All-ACC selection in his final year at UNC.

It will be interesting to see if RJ Davis can make an impact for the Lakers next season.

