"I'm going to cry so much at the draft": Coach Yo gets sentimental for Ole Miss star Madison Scott days before WNBA Draft

Ole Miss Rebels star player Madison Scott has earned a prestigious invite to the 2024 WNBA draft. The 23-year-old has been nothing short of a legend for Ole Miss' basketball program over the years.

Scott has been with the team for five seasons and with every passing year she has improved several aspects of the game. She has the opportunity to become the eighth Ole Miss women's basketball player to get drafted into the WNBA.

Once her invite was announced on X (formerly Twitter), Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin became emotional as she penned a heartfelt note. Madison Scott has been one of Coach Yo's trusted soldiers and now her moving on will leave a big void at Ole Miss' program.

"Lawd I'm going to cry so much at the draft, Madison has been with me for five years. NEVER waivered. We have cried together, argued, hugged, cried again and now she has a chance to follow her dreams! THAT is NoCeilings," an emotional Coach Yo shared.

With the heartfelt note, she also shared multiple images of her and Madison Scott, reminiscing all the memories they have made together in the last five years. The 6-foot-2 combo guard was a leader in Coach Yo's Ole Miss program and will be a very tough player to replace from the transfer portal.

Madison Scott finishes her collegiate career as an Ole Miss legend

Madison Scott has been the leader in this Ole Miss program as they reached the Sweet 16 round in the NCAA Tournament. She has been an ever-evolving player and bettered her numbers with every passing season.

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Spokane Regional Practice - Source: Imagn

The 23-year-old averaged 11.8 points, 3.7 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game in the 2024-25 campaign. Ole Miss Rebels' season came to an end in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament with a 76-62 defeat against the UCLA Bruins.

Scott was also named in the 2025 All-SEC Second Team while also winning the 2025 Gillom Trophy. It is an honor given to the best women's basketball player in the Mississippi region.

Madison Scott in her five years with Ole Miss became the fourth player in the program's history to score 1,600 career points and 1,000 rebounds. She also holds the most appearances for the program, having played 155 games.

