“I’m gonna be sick”: Hoops fans emotional as Paige Bueckers gets introduced for one last time in front of UConn’s electric home crowd

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers is playing out her final home game in her remarkable college career. On Monday, as the second seed of Spokane Regional 4, Bueckers and Co. hosted the 10th-seeded South Dakota State Jackrabbits in the second round of March Madness.

Perhaps the only accolade left for Bueckers to accomplish in her achievement-filled collegiate hoops stint is a national championship with the Geno Auriemma-coached squad. A win over South Dakota State would advance the Huskies to the Sweet 16.

With her final game on her program's home floor, Bueckers was introduced Monday with a spine-chilling grand intro for one of the best to ever put on a Huskies jersey. The senior was then mobbed by her teammates in front of a soldout UConn crowd.

College hoops fans and spectators then went emotional all over X.

"I’m gonna be sick," one fan captioned.

"I’m gonna be sick in the club, don’t do this," another fan posted.

"Locked in for Paige Bueckers final UConn game in Gampel Pavilion," another user wrote with a picture of a crying Sue Bird.

"THEIR LAST GAME AT GAMPEL WAITTTTT MY SHAYLAAAA," a fan exclaimed with a GIF.

Other users opted to just be in awe of the budding sensation as she has proven time and time again the kind of unparalleled skillset she possesses.

"Paige bueckers letting it fly…I prayed for days like this," one fan said.

"Watching Paige Bueckers play basketball never gets old," another fan shared.

"Paige Bueckers putting on a clinic, let’s go Huskies!!!," a fan claimed.

The Huskies' Sweet 16 matchup, should they pull the win off against the Jackrabbits, will be the third-seeded Oklahoma Sooners, who toppled the sixth-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes 96-62 earlier Monday.

Paige Bueckers' one-of-a-kind stat goes viral on X

At the 2:56 mark of the first quarter, as Paige Bueckers was at the free-throw line, the game's broadcast presented a stat that showcased the veteran's pure dominance. It states that Bueckers is the only player currently in the NBA, WNBA or college basketball to have 50-40-90 shooting splits while leading her league with a top-ranking assist-to-turnover ratio of 3.8.

Bueckers has shared on multiple occasions that efficiency is an area that she cares about the most, which is why a stat like that is something that users all over X have marveled at as the Hopkins, Minnesota, native backed up her claims. For the year, she has averaged a team-high 18.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game for the UConn Huskies.

