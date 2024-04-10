"I'm gonna wear them to White House": UConn HC Dan Hurley hilariously declares to don "dragon underwear" for post-national championship festivities

Dan Hurley led the UConn Huskies to another national championship title on Monday night, making it two in as many years now. Hours after his team's rather comfortable final win over Purdue, he is already making plans for the impending White House visit.

During his appearance on the Today Show, Hurley promised to don his ‘dragon underwear' during his visit with President Joe Biden. He said that even underwear deserves a reward for a job well done. The Huskies head coach is known to wear special underwear for every NCAA Tournament game.

“Most people think that I only use the dragon underwear on game nights in these high stress situations but I’m also very good to the dragon underwear because I’m gonna wear them to the White House," Hurley said.

"I’m gonna wear them at the parade next week in Hartford. I’m obviously going to wash them in between but I also reward them for a job well done,” he said on the show.

He also revealed the reasoning behind him wearing the special underwear to every knockout game, saying that it makes him feel comfortable.

“It kind of settles me down a little bit. It gives me some things to do because the entire team, they warm up out on the court with my entire staff, except me,” he added.

Is Dan Hurley leaving UConn for Kentucky?

Just after Dan Hurley won the national title after beating the Purdue Boilermakers 75-60, rumors linked him to the vacant Kentucky head coaching position. However, on being asked, he shut down the rumors instantly, saying his wife would divorce him if he did that.

"Oh my God, Kentucky or anywhere that's going to take her further from New Jersey. I mean, we just went to Rhode Island, which I had to drag her to, and then to Connecticut. I got her closer. And now further? I can't afford a divorce right now, too. I just started making money,” he joked after the win.

Head coach Dan Hurley of the Connecticut Huskies celebrates after beating the Purdue Boilermakers 75-60 to win the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship game at State Farm Stadium on April 8, 2024, in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

John Calipari is reportedly leaving Kentucky to take up the head coaching role for the Arkansas Razorbacks. But if the Wildcats fans thought for a second that they might land the coach who led a team to become the first program to win back-to-back national titles in 17 years, that bubble burst pretty quickly.

