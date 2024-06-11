“I’m humbled by this entire experience”: UConn HC Dan Hurley delivers his first statement after rejecting $70M Lakers job offer

After a long weekend of anticipation, the UConn Huskies can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Their coach Dan Hurley will continue with the team after he refused the LA Lakers' $70 million offer on Monday.

In a statement, Hurley explained his decision (via UConn Men's Basketball's X handle):

"I am humbled by this entire experience," Hurley said. "At the end of the day, I am extremely proud of the championship culture we have built at Connecticut. We met as a team before today's workout and our focus right now is getting better this summer and connecting as a team as we continue to pursue championships."

It is now back to the usual business at UConn as the Huskies attempt to win a third straight NCAA championship title. The only other team to achieve this is the UCLA Bruins under John Wooden, who won the title for seven consecutive years.

The Huskies currently have one of the best squads in the country with a healthy mix of experienced players like Aidan Mahaney and Alex Karaban and young talents such as freshman Liam McNeeley, Ahmad Nowel, and Isaiah Abraham.

Analyst believes declining Lakers' offer is Dan Hurley's biggest bargaining chip

The UConn Huskies are ranked No. 10 on 247Sports for the 2024 recruiting class. They signed one five-star and two four-star commits while relying on the transfer portal and returning players.

However, analyst Matt Norlander believes that by rejecting the offers from the LA Lakers and Kentucky Wildcats in the off-season, Dan Hurley gained his biggest recruitment bargaining chip.

"Dan Hurley gets to say, 'I turned down Kentucky and I turned down the Lakers to stay at Connecticut,'" Norlander said. "So, he has the greatest recruiting bargaining chip, in addition to, 'Oh by the way I have two national championship rings back to back,'" Norlander said (via CBS Sports College Basketball's X handle).

"So, I think it is so massive for UConn's momentum as a program because the quest for a three-peat. It is two things at once. It is real, it is possible because UConn has a roster that is in the top 5 realm in my estimation heading into the season," he added.

With NIL and transfer portal issues plaguing college basketball, Dan Hurley is slowly adding more brownie points to his profile, which could help bring more talent to UConn.

